Nicholas Ortiz gets 25 years in 2011 slayings of El Rancho family

State District Judge Francis J. Mathew sentenced Nicholas Ortiz to 25 years in prison Monday for murdering three members of an El Rancho family with a five-pound mattock on Father’s Day 2011.
“You have been convicted of these crimes based upon testimony that was at times conflicting and unbelievable,” the judge said when pronouncing Ortiz’s sentence. “But nonetheless, you have been convicted.”
Prosecutors had sought 75 years for Ortiz, who faced a possible maximum sentence of over 93 years. But Mathew said state and federal law prohibited him from issuing a maximum sentence because Ortiz was just 16 at the time of the crime.
Ortiz — who was convicted in 2016 of murdering Lloyd Ortiz, 55, his wife Dixie Ortiz, 53, and their special needs son Steven Ortiz, 21 — spoke publicly Monday for the first time since the murders.
He continued to maintain his innocence.
“I’ve come a long way from the child I was at 16 to the man I am at 24 today,” he said. “I know I made some mistakes early on. … I’m very sorry for what everyone has had to endure. I did not do what I am facing my life for today.”
Ortiz is not related to his victims but was a frequent guest in their home.
He was convicted of felony first-degree murder in their deaths at his second trial, based primarily on the word of his two co-defendants cousins, Ashley Roybal, then 24, and Jose Roybal then 15, after jurors in his first trial were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.
