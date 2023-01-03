This time was different. The NFL shed its tone-deaf style as the country watched Monday Night Football end in abrupt and terrifying fashion.

Damar Hamlin, a safety of the Buffalo Bills, took a hard hit to the chest as he tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, 24, stood for a moment before falling on his back and going into cardiac arrest.

First responders administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on Hamlin. Removed from the field in Cincinnati by ambulance, Hamlin remained hospitalized Tuesday. He was breathing on a ventilator and listed in critical condition.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

