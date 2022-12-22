New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, now at the end of its more than decadelong contract with Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, will have a new home in coming years after joining with a new multispecialty, physician-owned practice that plans to set up shop on the city’s south side.

Oncologists and orthopedic surgeons are the foundation of Nexus Health, which now has 12 physicians lined up, including eight from the cancer clinic and four surgeons who for months have been the primary source of orthopedic care at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.

The organization plans to launch in the new year with medical oncology, orthopedics, infusion services and lab operations.

Popular in the Community