New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, now at the end of its more than decadelong contract with Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, will have a new home in coming years after joining with a new multispecialty, physician-owned practice that plans to set up shop on the city’s south side.
Oncologists and orthopedic surgeons are the foundation of Nexus Health, which now has 12 physicians lined up, including eight from the cancer clinic and four surgeons who for months have been the primary source of orthopedic care at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
The organization plans to launch in the new year with medical oncology, orthopedics, infusion services and lab operations.
Nexus President Dr. Scott Herbert, who was an oncologist at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, said another 15 doctors, most of them local, have been recruited to enable Nexus to add specialists in urology, gynecology, primary care, hospitalist medicine and radiation oncology in 2023.
He cited numerous other types of specialists the organization hopes to have on board in 2024, when it plans to be in its new facility on Beckner Road near Presbyterian.
“In the cases where specialties are underserved, we are actively recruiting,” Herbert said.
Nexus Health will build a $116 million, three-story, 90,000-square-food medical office able to house 30 to 35 physicians. Construction is expected to start in March or April, with Nexus specialists taking occupancy in July 2024, Herbert said.
On Jan. 3, the New Mexico Cancer Care Associates team is moving from Zia Road to temporary Nexus Health offices at 2085 S. Pacheco St., next to the post office, and rebranding as the Nexus Oncology Division.
The clinic was in a monthslong dispute this year with Christus St. Vincent, which plans to build its own cancer care facility and sought to end ties with the provider early. The conflict raised concerns among patients until the hospital and clinic reached a deal to ensure patient care would not be disrupted.
“We functioned as a department of the hospital completely,” Herbert said. “We will be our own operation now. We will no longer have facility fees. A hospital has different pricing structures than an outpatient clinic.”
The new Nexus Health building will be an outpatient clinic with doctors maintaining privileges at the Christus and Presbyterian hospitals. The Nexus orthopedic surgeons will remain based at Presbyterian until the new building opens, at which time they will have offices in the new building while continuing to perform surgeries at Presbyterian, Nexus orthopedic surgeon Dr. Luke Bulthuis said.
“I met a lot of orthopedic doctors that don’t like the oversight of a hospital,” Bulthuis said. “Independence is really attractive to create a culture.”
Bulthuis believes Santa Fe needs to double the number of orthopedic surgeons.
The Nexus Health ambition is to eliminate “silos” in the medical industry, where a patient’s different doctors are not necessarily aware of actions taken by the other doctors.
“When you are a physician in a hospital, you focus on the job in front of you,” Herbert said. “You don’t have any say on how the patient comes in to you. When I refer patients, they are gone. We want to give physicians ownership over the patient’s entire journey. If patients describe the current health picture, the one word they use is ‘fragmented.’ They don’t feel their doctors are communicating with each other. Each doctor takes care of their piece of the body.”
Dr. Kathryn Chan, president of New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, will head up Nexus Oncology. She said Santa Fe doctors often stay here only a year or two — and then a patient has to start all over with a new doctor.
“The culture will be different working for our own company versus working in a corporate system,” Chan said.
Nexus Health’s founding doctors refuse to accept the status quo.
“As doctors, we were really frustrated with the high physician turnover in the community and the lack of collaboration and team-based care,” said Dr. John Garcia, an orthopedic surgeon at Nexus Health. “Care can be coordinated rather than disparate and divided, which can also make it more affordable.”
Herbert said the goal is to build the Nexus physician corps with doctors already here “unless there is a need for the services” outside doctors provide.
“We have set up Nexus to focus on physician retention and collaboration,” Herbert said. “We’re all in the same building. We can see the same electronic medical records. We all had the same vision to practice together.”
Nexus Health is working with Irving, Texas-based McKesson, Lafayette, Calif.-based Meridian and Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower to build, outfit, operate and own the proposed medical office building.
Welltower, which provides real estate capital for health care projects, and Nexus Health will jointly own the facility. Welltower and Meridian, a health care real estate developer and affiliate of real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap, will develop the the project.
Nexus has a services contract with McKesson, a pharmaceutical distribution company that provides health information technology, medical supplies and care management tools, to assist with Nexus’s transition from Zia to Pacheco, develop the plans for the Beckner facility, supply the medical equipment and electronic medical recording system, undertake employee benefits, supply drugs and supplies and assist with operating the complex.
“We knew we needed a partner,” Herbert said. “We interviewed 20 to 30 different groups. McKesson was the only group that did not want to own the building.”