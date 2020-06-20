The fifth virtual “meet the developer” session regarding the future of the city-owned midtown campus will address how housing and affordability fit into the development plans.
The two-hour discussion can be viewed on YouTube from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at bit.ly/2BrjKsC.
The public can submit questions live on YouTube or in advance to info@midtowndistrictsantafe.com.
“We’re really aware housing is an important issue in Santa Fe,” said Sage Morris-Greene, the Santa Fe-based project coordinator for Team Midtown. “We are looking at how to best meet the needs of Santa Fe.”
Team Midtown consists of Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners and 17 partners based in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, who recruited KDC/Cienda to lead the team.
KDC/Cienda Partners is in yearlong exclusive negotiations with the city of Santa Fe to become the master developer of the 64-acre former campus of the College of Santa Fe and subsequently the Santa Fe University of Art & Design.
A city evaluation committee recommended KDC/Cienda from a field of seven potential master developers, and the City Council confirmed the recommendation May 4.
The city’s midtown planning guidelines call for a future midtown campus with mixed-use development; residences that includes affordable housing; higher education; arts, culture and entertainment; film and multimedia production; creative technology and entrepreneurship; retail, restaurants and hospitality; community health and recreation; and civic facilities and open space.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.