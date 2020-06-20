The fifth virtual “meet the developer” session regarding the future of the city-owned midtown campus will address how housing and affordability fit into the development plans.

The two-hour discussion can be viewed on YouTube from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at bit.ly/2BrjKsC.

The public can submit questions live on YouTube or in advance to info@midtowndistrictsantafe.com.

“We’re really aware housing is an important issue in Santa Fe,” said Sage Morris-Greene, the Santa Fe-based project coordinator for Team Midtown. “We are looking at how to best meet the needs of Santa Fe.”

Team Midtown consists of Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners and 17 partners based in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, who recruited KDC/Cienda to lead the team.

KDC/Cienda Partners is in yearlong exclusive negotiations with the city of Santa Fe to become the master developer of the 64-acre former campus of the College of Santa Fe and subsequently the Santa Fe University of Art & Design.

A city evaluation committee recommended KDC/Cienda from a field of seven potential master developers, and the City Council confirmed the recommendation May 4.

The city’s midtown planning guidelines call for a future midtown campus with mixed-use development; residences that includes affordable housing; higher education; arts, culture and entertainment; film and multimedia production; creative technology and entrepreneurship; retail, restaurants and hospitality; community health and recreation; and civic facilities and open space.

