Team Midtown Santa Fe will have a virtual “Meet the Developer” public conversation Tuesday about the preliminary thinking that team members have regarding arts, innovation and collaboration for the future of the city-owned midtown campus.
Preliminary is the key word.
As team members get a closer look at the campus, they are realizing new things they find on the 64-acre campus can shift their thinking. The Santa Fe University of Art and Design left the campus in spring 2018, essentially leaving things in place, down to a coffee maker, a can of coffee and an open box of plastic spoons.
“We want to have a conversation that highlights how our team takes a broad, expansive look at this topic [arts, innovation and collaboration],” said James Feild, senior vice president at Cienda Partners and the midtown campus project leader. “We’re looking at a broad definition on this [topic] to create an environment where true innovation can happen. We want to show how you can put people together that would not normally work together and let them have a little fun.”
Team Midtown Santa Fe is composed of master developer Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners and 17 partners based in Santa Fe and Albuquerque that recruited KDC/Cienda to lead the team. Many of these partners will take part in the Meet the Developer event and, Feild said, other organizations will also be represented.
The Tuesday session will be the fourth Meet the Developer presentation for the master developer for the midtown campus. Originally, this session was to focus on housing and affordability, but that topic was pushed to June 23 “to ensure the widest public notification about the meeting as possible,” according to a city news release.
Feild has just spent 10 days meeting with Santa Feans and wandering the midtown campus and its buildings, many still having things in place from the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, such as file cabinets, library books and media arts equipment.
Feild acknowledges Team Midtown’s visions — and especially his impressions — change and evolve every day as he discovers more things on campus. Negotiations with the city for a disposition and development agreement are expected to take a year to 16 months.
“It’s going to take a lot longer for me than I thought,” Feild said of creating a master plan. “There are more layers here than I would have ever imagined. The [existing] furnishings, fixtures and equipment is a layer you don’t usually find.”
Team Midtown includes YouthWorks, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the University of New Mexico, Santa Fe Community College, Homewise, Yes Housing, Santa Fe Art Institute and other local organizations and businesses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.