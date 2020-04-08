Robert Trapp, publisher of the Rio Grande Sun newspaper in Española, is asking a state District Court to order the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative to turn over financial records he requested.
Trapp, who identifies himself as a co-op member, says in his petition the utility has "either wrongfully refused" his requests for the information "or has ignored the requests altogether."
The electric co-op serves thousands of customers in five counties in New Mexico — including Rio Arriba, where Trapp and the Sun are both members and customers — and is the largest electrical cooperative in the state, according to his complaint.
The petition says Trapp and his employees have made multiple requests over the past 18 months for records that would shed light on the how the cooperative spends its money.
The co-op has ignored requests for "board meeting books," including payment vouchers, current balance sheets, profit-and-loss statements and budget documents, according to the petition, which adds that under the utility's policies, such records must be made "routinely available" to members.
The co-op responded to a December request for legal invoices by contending Trapp's stated purposes for requesting the information — to learn "how [his] co-op spends its money" and "educate [him]self on legal costs" — were adequately served by monthly financial reports, according to the petition.
But Trapp argues a corporation "may not limit the right of a stockholder … to examine its books and records only to those books and records it may deem sufficient."
Trapp is asking the court to order the co-op to produce the documents within 30 days or show why it shouldn't be required to do so.
Jemez Mountains General Manager Ernesto A. Gonzales said Tuesday the utility had not yet been served with the lawsuit "and if we had, we wouldn't have any comment on pending litigation."
The cooperative's board president, Leo Marquez, did not respond to a message seeking comment. Trapp also did not return a call.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.