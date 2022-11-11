Not all heroes wear capes.
Some carry newspapers.
Ed Gardo Mejia was off of Rodeo Road delivering papers along his route for The New Mexican early on Nov. 5 when he spotted someone in trouble.
“I got to the cul-de-sac and was about to throw the paper when I saw him laying on the ground, waving his arms,” said the 32-year-old.
It was 5 a.m. and 32 degrees, and a strong wind was blowing.
“He said he felt dizzy and couldn’t get up by himself,” Gardo Mejia said.
The man who had fallen, 83-year-old Walter Farr, had been reaching for his newspaper when he fell over, breaking his hip and arm, said his wife, Pat Farr.
While Pat Farr sat in bed, waiting for her husband to return with the newspaper, Gardo Mejia began pounding on the couple’s front door.
“It was a freak accident,” Pat Farr said Thursday from her husband’s hospital room at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. “He bent down, kneeled, misjudged it by an inch and toppled over. I would have found him lying out there, but I am not able to lift him.”
Gardo Mejia was able to get Walter Farr into a standing position and hold him upright until the ambulance arrived, Pat Farr said. Her husband was in too much pain to sit or move and couldn’t lie down, she said.
“My husband isn’t a tall man, but he’s hefty," she said.
Walter Farr is a retired doctor.
“He was shaking, shivering because of the cold,” Gardo Mejia said. “We were worried he’d get hypothermia because he was in his pajamas. His wife went back inside and got blankets. A fracture of the hip is dangerous. It’s really hard.”
Gardo Mejia began work for The New Mexican two months ago and had asked for an additional route to make extra money, he said. He started tossing papers on the Farrs' route about a week ago.
Circulation Director Mike Reichard said Gardo Mejia is one of 70 carriers distributing an estimated 17,000 papers daily.
“He came on when I was on vacation,” Reichard said. “I’ve never met him, but I know what kind of a person he is now.”
Pat Farr said she and her husband have been married for 53 years. She credits their marriage's longevity to her husband’s morning ritual.
“He brings me coffee in bed every morning, and then he goes out and picks up the paper. Then he brings me the paper and another cup of coffee. It’s why our marriage has lasted so long,” she said, adding that the couple has subscribed to The New Mexican for 23 years.
Walter Farr was drowsy Thursday as he recuperated in his hospital room.
“We’ve been surrounded by guardian angels and good karma, starting with [The New Mexican's] carrier. I hope he gets his pick of the litter with his routes and gets raises and such because he’s certainly a nice young man,” Pat Farr said.
Reichard said the paper will give Gardo Mejia a $250 bonus for the kind act that was above and beyond his job duties.
“It’s a very small amount for potentially saving a person’s life. We do appreciate his good deed,” Reichard said.
Gardo Mejia said he doesn’t see himself as a hero.
“Just a good citizen who will help anyone in need. [Hero is] a title for firemen and doctors,” he said.
Gardo Mejia came to Santa Fe eight years ago from Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador, he said.
“My mother said I would have more opportunities here," he said. "It’s been really good for me, and I have been able to have a job. Now I’m moving in with my girlfriend, so we’re doing pretty good."