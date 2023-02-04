A nonprofit news organization filed a lawsuit last week accusing the Governor’s Office of failing to release emails related to alcohol policy and asking a court to order the agency to hand over the records.

New Mexico In Depth filed its complaint Monday in the state’s First Judicial District Court. It says Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham withheld a number of emails it had requested by citing executive privilege.

The news organization does not believe the privilege applies to the emails it is seeking. Nicholas Hart, an Albuquerque lawyer who is representing New Mexico In Depth, said the requests were not limited to information on legislation but were “pretty broad,” seeking information about the state’s position on certain policies related to alcohol abuse and addiction.

