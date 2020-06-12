When Brian Blalock started his job as Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department a year and a half ago, the agency's technology was about 15 years behind the times, he said.
There was no way for the 2,200 employees to access the department's database unless they were in the office.
Since then, Blalock said, CYFD has made “mind-blowing” technological advances. A revamped information technology system — which was in the works before the COVID-19 crisis — has enabled the child protective services and juvenile justice divisions to manage cases with efficiency. CYFD’s technology still has room to grow, but Blalock said the upgrades have paid off during the pandemic.
“We’re building an infrastructure that’s going to benefit us and our children and families for years after,” he added.
About 80 percent of CYFD staff members are now telecommuting and accessing the server from home, he said. “If we don’t have technology, our workers can’t telework, and we would be putting them at increased risk for exposure."
The agency also is building out a state-of-the-art data module and working with the New Mexico Human Services Department to create an integrated database system.
“The pandemic isn’t going to slow that down,” Blalock said.
While CYFD’s technology is now firmly rooted in this century, that’s not the case for some New Mexico families.
Internet connectivity for some youth and parents, especially for those living in rural or resource-poor areas, is either too slow to join a Zoom video conference or there’s no online connection at all.
That's a challenge for state child welfare workers and nonprofits that serve foster youth and have been trying to keep in touch with kids and families via phone calls, texts and video conferencing. CYFD has distributed phones to some parents of kids in foster care to ensure they can stay connected, Blalock said.
He also said CYFD’s behavioral health division recently received the go-ahead from federal officials to offer telehealth services through popular platforms, such as Facebook Messenger and Google Hangouts.
“We’re trying to get as many clinicians as we can into the computers and the smartphones of all of our kids and parents who need [telehealth] during this time of great anxiety and panic,” he said.
Like other difficulties that have confronted CYFD during the coronavirus outbreak, the agency is taking an optimistic, long-game approach to its technology improvements.
“[The pandemic] is a horrible tragedy, but we’ve deployed technology that’s helping people now through this emergency situation,” Blalock said. “It’s also going to put us in better shape to help children later.”
