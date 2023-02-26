Police arrested Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving with an expired license early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, Santa Fe police responded to a single-vehicle roll over crash on Interstate 25 northbound at the St. Francis Drive exit. 

"Upon arrival, officers found Mr. Khalsa standing outside his vehicle," Santa Fe Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin wrote in an email late Sunday. 