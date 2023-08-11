Bernalillo County commissioners made an appointment Friday to fill a vacancy in the state House of Representatives despite questions about whether the appointee even lives in the Albuquerque district.
Commissioners chose Cristina Parajón over six other applicants to fill the House District 25 vacancy created by the resignation of state Rep. Christine Trujillo.
According to voter registration records, Parajón listed an address in the 4200 block of Broadmoor Avenue, which is in House District 18, when she registered to vote Nov. 4.
Parajón changed her voter registration June 8 — five days after Trujillo announced she was retiring effective July 1, creating a vacancy in the House. At that time, Parajón listed her mailing address on Broadmoor Avenue but changed her physical address to the 4200 block of Chinlee Avenue, which is in District 25.
On July 1, Parajón changed her voter registration yet again, listing both her mailing and physical address on Chinlee Avenue.
In a telephone interview after the commission approved her appointment 4-1, Parajón said she’s lived on Chinlee Avenue for years.
“As I prepared to run [for District 25], I realized there was an administrative mistake in my voter file, so I corrected that immediately,” she said.
Her brother lives at the Broadmoor address, she said, and she sometimes stayed there and elsewhere when she was younger and getting her education and caring for family members.
Her residency became a point of contention at Friday’s county commission meeting.
Andres Valdez, who was among the seven applicants the commission considered for appointment, cited an online report by Pete Dinelli, a former Albuquerque city councilor and chief public safety officer, that outlines Parajón’s voter registration changes.
“Apparently a voter registration card reveals that she had lived outside the district and that she merely registered [to vote in District 25] only 22 days before the applications [to fill the vacancy] were being accepted,” he said.
“It’s very concerning that this occurred if it occurred,” Valdez added. “I think there needs to be an investigation.”
Parajón said she has documents, such as pay stubs and insurance cards, that show her residence is on Chinlee Avenue.
“This is really a distraction from what the voters in the district have said that they wanted through the Democratic Party nomination polling that happened,” she said, referring to a straw poll that was taken after a Democratic candidate forum in which Parajón received the most votes. Parajón also said the commission received more than 100 letters of support for her appointment.
“I really think it’s important we focus on some of the issues that we have here” in House District 25, she said. “We have flooding ... that has gone unaddressed for 18 years. There’s trash in our alleyways. People are sleeping in arroyos because there isn’t enough housing. These are the issues that we really need to be focusing on, the issues that the voters have asked us to focus on.”
Parajón issued a news release announcing her appointment after the commission vote.
“Cristina Parajon makes history as first Gen-Z Democrat in the Legislature,” the news release states.
Parajón, 27, told the commission she was pursuing her dream of representing the district she loves and has called home.
“I’ve moved,” she said before correcting herself:
“I’ve been moved, having counted more than 100 letters of support [from] neighbors who believe in me and know me and won the most votes in the first Democratic debate forum for an appointment,” she said.
Parajón, who worked for the city of Albuquerque before joining the New Mexico Human Services Department as director of strategy, has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a master’s from Tsinghua University in Beijing, according to a news release issued by Bernalillo County.
Parajón, who opted to be sworn in at a later date, wrote in an email Friday afternoon she had resigned her position at the Human Services Department.
“I am proud to have worked at the department that serves half of New Mexicans,” she wrote. “The staff and leadership I have met at HSD [are] a treasure to our state and I will continue to ensure HSD has what it needs to continue the great work it does — ensuring every New Mexican has access to healthcare and a strong safety net. I am excited to serve New Mexicans in my new role as representative.”