Cristina Parajón

 Courtesy photo.

Bernalillo County commissioners made an appointment Friday to fill a vacancy in the state House of Representatives despite questions about whether the appointee even lives in the Albuquerque district.

Commissioners chose Cristina Parajón over six other applicants to fill the House District 25 vacancy created by the resignation of state Rep. Christine Trujillo.

According to voter registration records, Parajón listed an address in the 4200 block of Broadmoor Avenue, which is in House District 18, when she registered to vote Nov. 4.

