More than 100 historic and contemporary clay pots representing New Mexico’s rich Indigenous history reached their biggest audience yet Friday with the opening of the Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

While part of the exhibition features pots from New York’s Vilcek Foundation, much of it is stocked with artwork from the Indian Arts Research Center of Santa Fe’s School for Advanced Research.

The school’s president, Michael Brown, said the collection’s opening in New York is a “vindication” for all involved — the Native communities who crafted the pieces, the 60 curators who helped put it all together, and the exhibition, which first opened in July 2022 at Santa Fe’s

