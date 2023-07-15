More than 100 historic and contemporary clay pots representing New Mexico’s rich Indigenous history reached their biggest audience yet Friday with the opening of the Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
While part of the exhibition features pots from New York’s Vilcek Foundation, much of it is stocked with artwork from the Indian Arts Research Center of Santa Fe’s School for Advanced Research.
The school’s president, Michael Brown, said the collection’s opening in New York is a “vindication” for all involved — the Native communities who crafted the pieces, the 60 curators who helped put it all together, and the exhibition, which first opened in July 2022 at Santa Fe’s
Museum of Indian Arts and Culture to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Indian Arts Research Center’s pottery collection.
“It’s like winning the World Series ... for a small organization like ours,” Brown said.
The exhibition will remain at The Metropolitan Museum of Art until June 2024, and is scheduled to be shown at The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston and the Saint Louis Art Museum in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Brown praised the exhibition’s curators, many of whom he said were Pueblo people, for the way they helped bring a personal touch to each of the pieces selected for the exhibition.
“What’s unique about the show is that it really was focused on giving [a] Native voice to the pieces that they chose,” Brown said. “They had complete discretion to choose whatever pieces, any two pieces, that they wanted for whatever reason from the 3,000 or 4,000 [artworks] at SAR and the Vilcek Foundation ... and then they wrote captions for them. It’s very unusual — usually you have some art historian who’s kind of tying it all together.”
Brown and other SAR personnel attended a ceremony in New York commemorating the opening of the exhibition. He said they were given “a real boost” when they saw the Vincent Van Gogh exhibit’s large banner had temporarily been replaced with one denoting the Grounded in Clay exhibition.
He said the exhibition’s placement within the museum — which is in the museum’s American art section — was intentional and could help bolster how people think of New Mexico’s Pueblo art.
“That’s a very conscious political statement. This is not just exotic, Indigenous art — this is American art. It’s sort of working its way to the pantheon of great American art,” Brown said.
While only a couple of SAR personnel were able to attend the opening celebration, Brown said a large group will be traveling to the museum in October — in association with Indigenous People’s Month — for a “major reception” where 30 or 40 of the exhibition’s Native curators will be able to see their work in New York City and be honored for it.
“It’s going to be a very powerful moment, I think, for them. ... The spotlight will be on their contribution to educating the public about the cultural meaning of these beautiful objects,” Brown said.