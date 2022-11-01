051822Tennis_LS_4.JPG

Mary Miller and her daughter, Abby Miller, 7, watch from the bleachers as Mary’s son, Dashel Miller, 8, practices at the Shellaberger Tennis Center earlier this year. Phillip Gesue, principal of PE Real Estate Holdings, purchased the facility for $6.7 million in a sale that closed Monday. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

A New York developer has bought the privately owned 8.6-acre Shellaberger Tennis Center, located just beyond the southeastern corner of the city-owned midtown campus.

The $6.7 million sale closed Monday for the 65,000-square-foot indoor tennis center. It was acquired by Phillip Gesue, principal of PE Real Estate Holdings, a New York City real estate development company.

Gesue rented an apartment in Santa Fe a couple weeks ago and will spend time in Santa Fe as he determines his plans for the seven-court tennis complex that was built in 2002 on what was the campus of the College of Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community