As 2019 comes to a close, people in and around Santa Fe look forward to celebrating not just a new year, but a new decade.
While some will dance into the wee hours with "Meowgaritas" in hand, others will gather for midnight balloon drops, Champagne toasts and bonfires. However folks choose to celebrate, many agree that the start of 2020 could provide an opportunity unlike anything else in the last 10 years.
“The ending of these decades are much more special and much more reflective — and hopefully more inspiring [than other New Year's celebrations],” said Ray Sandoval, president of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which organizes the annual New Year’s Eve on the Plaza event. “You look back further and you hopefully look ahead further. … You think of what you really want the future to be.”
Sandoval said perhaps the best way to envision Santa Fe’s future is by bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together for the highly anticipated New Year’s festivities — “a community event that’s really inclusive,” he said.
The Plaza celebration will start at 8 p.m. — an hour earlier than previous years — on Tuesday, featuring piñon bonfires, biscochitos and hot chocolate, food trucks and musical performances by Sol Fire, Fun Adixx, Alex Mariel and Chango. Attendees will be encouraged to write their dreams and intentions for the new year on a large memorial banner, which is typically hung in City Hall through at least March, Sandoval said.
At 11:45 p.m., Mayor Alan Webber will start a 15-minute countdown on a large LED light, hung at a temporary stage catty-corner to La Fonda on the Plaza, Sandoval said. Organizers will play a song they feel encompasses the year — this year’s pick is Maroon 5’s Memories — followed by a local performance of the national anthem. Just before midnight, the song Las Mañanitas — a tune “all about welcoming the new day,” Sandoval said — will play, while the numbers 2-0-2-0 and a sparkling Zia symbol, both created by local artist John Muller, are lifted about 70 feet into the air.
“We are the City Different. We don’t drop things,” Sandoval said of the standard tradition to drop a ball at midnight. “We lift things up. We lift people up. To lift [the Zia] up toward the sky with the New Year is a great symbol of who we are.”
At midnight, people can partake in a nonalcoholic apple cider toast, enjoy a playlist of the decade's best songs and watch a fireworks show from the roof of La Fonda.
Sandoval said that because last year’s fireworks show was the first time organizers held fireworks for New Year’s, it was “a very muted show” and more of a test-run. This year, however, will be a “full-scale show,” costing about $15,000. Given that police estimated between 5,000 and 6,000 people attended last year’s event despite blizzard conditions, Sandoval believes at least that many people will come out for 2020.
Earlier in the day, the Lensic Performing Arts Center will host Joe Illick for the annual New Year’s Eve Orchestra event, at 1 and 5 p.m. During the performance, Illick, music director and principal conductor of the Fort Worth Opera, will lead a program that includes favorites such as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6.
Not far away, at The Lodge at Santa Fe, DJ Reflex and DJ John Edwards will kick off the night with a 21-and-over event, featuring a balloon drop and a coffee and dessert table. And in Madrid, the HollyHocks will perform original songs at Mine Shaft Tavern. There will be a dance floor, a midnight toast and a big fire. The event begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m.
Elizabeth “Betsy” Scarinzi, the band's lead singer, said the evening is “a quaint little getaway to one of New Mexico’s mystic places.” One perk, she added, is that the town is still decorated with Christmas lights.
Celebrations at Meow Wolf will likely be the most rowdy, as more than 500 people 21 and over are expected to gather for what organizers have dubbed the Carousel, “the wildest night of the year.”
“Welcome in a new decade, a new era, your new self, leave the past at the door, dress as your future best, and lose yourself in the whirling of the dancefloor,” Meow Wolf’s website reads.
The whole night, said Max Beck-Keller, head of events for the art and entertainment giant, “is really music driven, really dance floor driven,” with an emphasis on techno.
The event will run until 2 a.m., featuring three stages with nine DJs, two of whom are exclusive to a VIP event titled Chamber of Sassy Freaks. The Chamber will also include a Champagne toast, locally sourced dinner from Dig & Serve and exclusive music from DJ Eldon and Tone Ranger.
“It’s not for everyone,” Beck-Keller admitted, joking that the genre can feel repetitive to some. But for those who flock to "house techno," it’s about giving them “a night that closes your prior year and gets you ready for your next year. We talk about leaving your old self on the dance floor, and we think of it as a night to shake your old self off."
IF YOU GO
New Year’s Eve on the Plaza
What: The fifth annual celebration at the Plaza will include snacks, food trucks, music and a midnight countdown that culminates with raising a hand-crafted Zia symbol into the air.
When: 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve
Where: Santa Fe Plaza
Cost: Free
Joe Illick and the New Year’s Eve Orchestra
What: Illick, music director and principal conductor of the Fort Worth Opera, will lead an orchestra in classical music favorites.
When: 1 and 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve
Where: Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.
Cost: $20 for the 1 p.m. show, $30 for the 5 p.m. event
Online: lensic.org/events/nye-2/
New Year’s Eve at The Lodge at Santa Fe
What: 21 and over event featuring two DJs, a midnight balloon drop and a coffee and dessert table.
When: 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve
Where: 750 N. St. Francis Drive
Cost: $35 for an individual, $60 for a couple
The HollyHocks at the Mine Shaft Tavern
What: Music, a midnight toast and dancing at one of New Mexico’s favorite dinner and beer hotspots
When: 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve
Where: 2846 N.M. 14 in Madrid
Cost: $10
Online: themineshafttavern.com/calendar
The Carousel
What: 21 and over event featuring DJs and musical performances
When: 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve
Where: Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle
Cost: Show is sold out.
