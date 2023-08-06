A large air tanker drops retardant on the American Mesa Fire on Saturday. The fire had grown to 450 acres as of Sunday morning and was 8% contained, with fire activity expected to pick up with conditions hot and dry.
Two new wildfires are burning in Northern New Mexico, with one fast-growing blaze east of Cuba burning on more than 1,500 acres.
The Black Feather Fire, which is burning on Coyote Ranger District land in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness, was started by lightning Saturday, according to the federal fire website Inciweb. It was reported to be about 200 acres as of late afternoon Sunday but had grown to over 1,500 acres by Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Santa Fe National Forest. As of Sunday afternoon, smoke was visible from as far away as Santa Fe and Taos.
According to Inciweb, the fire is “being managed with a full suppression response,” with numerous aircraft assigned “including five large air tankers, one very large air tanker (VLAT), helicopters, air attack, and a lead plane. In addition, several hotshot crews have been ordered.”
The fire was 0% contained, according to Inciweb, with “very active” fire behavior and smoke visible across Northern New Mexico.
“With hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, fire managers are expecting similar behavior over the next several days,” Inciweb says.
According to New Mexico State Police spokesman Officer Wilson Silver, the fire is burning about a mile from Forest Road 103. Roadblocks are being set up at forest roads 103 and 93 and 103 and 70, and fire crews will block off Forest Road 316 at 103. An evacuation center is being set up at the Coyote Senior Center.
All evacuations at this point are voluntary, Silver said, and the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office will oversee any evacuations if they become mandatory. He said fire crews plan to battle the blaze from the air until Monday.
The second fire, which has been dubbed the American Mesa Fire, is burning about 16 miles southwest of Dulce and is on Jicarilla Ranger District land, according to Carson National Forest officials. The lightning-caused fire is located off of Forest Road 310E and had grown to 450 acres as of Sunday evening.
“Smoke was first called in around 1:30 p.m. and the fire rapidly grew from there,” according to a national forest news release. “It burned with high intensity in predominantly piñon-juniper habitat and is expected to grow over the coming days. Weather continues to be hot and dry, with elevated to critical fire weather concerns on Monday.”
Firefighters and air resources “took suppression actions to limit the fire’s growth and protect nearby natural gas infrastructure,” forest officials said.
The American Mesa Fire was 8% contained as of Sunday evening, with fire activity picking up, and fire officials said people should expect smoke to be visible and likely moving east, according to the New Mexico Fire Info website. Five engines, six hand crews — including one hotshot crew — and air support were on scene as of Sunday evening after being requested Sunday morning.