American Mesa fire

A large air tanker drops retardant on the American Mesa Fire on Saturday. The fire had grown to 450 acres as of Sunday morning and was 8% contained, with fire activity expected to pick up with conditions hot and dry.

 Photo courtesy Carson National Forest

Two new wildfires are burning in Northern New Mexico, with one fast-growing blaze east of Cuba burning on more than 1,500 acres.

The Black Feather Fire, which is burning on Coyote Ranger District land in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness, was started by lightning Saturday, according to the federal fire website Inciweb. It was reported to be about 200 acres as of late afternoon Sunday but had grown to over 1,500 acres by Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Santa Fe National Forest. As of Sunday afternoon, smoke was visible from as far away as Santa Fe and Taos.

According to Inciweb, the fire is “being managed with a full suppression response,” with numerous aircraft assigned “including five large air tankers, one very large air tanker (VLAT), helicopters, air attack, and a lead plane. In addition, several hotshot crews have been ordered.”

