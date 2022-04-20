Out with the old, in with the new would be a fitting motto in this early start to the state's wildfire season.
As crews were gaining control of three destructive fires that ignited two weeks ago, two fresh wildfires flared up this week, stoked by intense spring winds.
The Cooks Peak Fire that started Sunday in Mora County near Ocate had charred 2,200 acres and was uncontained as of Tuesday. No new data was available on the fire early Wednesday.
Closer to Santa Fe, the Calf Canyon Fire, which sparked Tuesday about three miles west of the Hermits Peak Fire, has burned 150 acres and is zero percent contained, said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest.
Seventy-five personnel are at the scene battling the blaze, Overton said.
Meanwhile, the Hermits Peak Fire, which has burned 7,573 acres, is 81 percent contained. Despite high overnight winds, crews prevented the fire from spreading, Overton said.
"All of the containment lines are holding," she said.
The McBride Fire, which burned 207 homes and killed two people in Ruidoso, is 89 percent contained, and the nearby Nogal Canyon Fire is 77 percent contained, said Lincoln National Forest spokeswoman Laura Rabon.
The two fires have scorched a combined 6,571 acres.
"Things are looking really good today," Rabon said. "Crews are doing mop-up work."
In Belen, the Big Hole Fire, which has torched almost 900 acres, is 89 percent contained and is expected to be fully under control by the weekend, Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said.
The fire has burned one home and 18 other structures, such as barns and storage sheds, Propp said.
"The only reason it's taken a little bit of time is because of how sporadic the fire was," Propp said. "We're having to get to each individual pocket of fire to make sure we have everything contained."