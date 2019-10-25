After months of training and testing, learning everything from defensive tactics to case law, four new Santa Fe officers are finally ready to hit the streets.
The New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s Law Enforcement Academy held its graduation ceremony for 44 officers statewide Friday morning at the Santa Fe Indian School.
“I feel really anxious, really excited,” said Donald Lindsey, 29, of Albuquerque. “I’ve looked forward to this day for a while. All the hardships that we went through in the academy, it was all worth it for today.”
Lindsey’s parents flew in from California, where he grew up, for the ceremony.
“I haven’t seen them in almost a year, so I’m really happy to see them,” he said.
Lindsey and three others — Alan Scott, 29, of Rio Rancho; Dominique Romero, 23, of Rio Rancho; and Loretta Easterling, 48, of Edgewood — join the Santa Fe police force after 16 weeks of sometimes grueling training. In early November, they begin 14 weeks of field training with experienced officers, and will be out on patrol on their own by February.
“I’m so proud of you guys,” Chief Andrew Padilla told them after the ceremony.
“Enjoy the weekend. … Don’t get too wild or crazy,” added Padilla, a former Marine, threatening to take them on another of his early morning training runs.
The group was also congratulated by Mayor Alan Webber.
“We’re so grateful to you for joining our city,” he said.
The Santa Fe Police Department has struggled recently to maintain its numbers; the new additions will make a small dent in a department that still has 30 vacancies.
The New Mexican in May profiled the four officers who were part of a group of six doing pre-academy training with the department. Padilla said two of the officers resigned during the first week of the academy, but he was pleased that the four others made it through.
“The patrol division definitely needs these officers so that we can continue to grow and move the department forward,” Padilla said.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the four were “a good group,” enduring a rigorous training while being sequestered at the academy, away from their homes except on weekends. In addition to making sure they are physically fit, cadets undergo a battery of academic testing, defensive “mat work,” driving and firearms training, and are even exposed to pepper spray and Taser shocks to prepare for any eventuality as an officer.
Valdez noted the diversity of their backgrounds helps the department’s mission to represent and serve the community.
“We’re very proud of our people,” he said. “We try to bring a good variety of people from the community, and that’s what we want to have. That’s what makes everything work.”
Romero, despite her youth and diminutive stature, was named to lead the academy class for about six weeks, she said.
“That was probably the most challenging thing,” she said. She made sure the other cadets showed up on time, in the right uniform, and that “everybody’s doing what they need to do.”
Romero said she grew to enjoy the role.
“At first I was like, ‘Man,’ ” she said, smiling. “It really helped me grow, especially in a leadership role.”
Romero, who is also a member of the Army National Guard, has her sights set on eventually doing DWI enforcement or investigating crimes against children.
“Don’t underestimate her,” Valdez said. “She serves in our military. She’s a hard charger.”
For Easterling, the oldest member of the class, the academy was “intense. It was a huge learning experience.” She recalls enjoying emergency vehicle operations training, in which officers are taught to handle pursuits, vehicle safety and emergency driving techniques.
And if Santa Fe police ever starts a K-9 unit, she’ll be first in line to apply.
“I love dogs,” she said. “I have four.”
Valdez noted that Easterling had always wanted to be a police officer, but waited until her children became adults to apply.
“For her to step up at that time in her life, wow, that’s amazing,” he said. “She’s a great addition to our force.”
Scott, a former EMT, said he looks forward to eventually putting his emergency medical training to use as a SWAT team medic, or becoming a detective. For him, the academy was more than just training. He’s made good friends.
“It’s definitely a camaraderie,” Scott said. “You become a team here, and it’s kind of hard to say goodbye after today.”
Lindsey, a former corrections officer, said he’d eventually like to join the department’s SWAT team. He recalled enjoying the academy’s “building clearing” training at the former prison facility south of Santa Fe.
“Learning how to clear rooms, learning how to secure a scene, when you don’t exactly know the threats that are in the building … that was a lot of fun learning that,” Lindsey said. “Making mistakes and learning, it was all fun.”
Asked if there were any particular challenges for him at the academy, he laughed.
“It’s a tie between the studying and the waking up in the morning,” Lindsey said. “And making my bed, yes.”
