Driving around the city sometimes can feel like a game of Mario Kart.
Savvy Santa Feans know after spring thaws the winter freeze, a cavalcade of potholes and cracked roads can be found on city streets. But even savvier residents know to have their eyes peeled during the summer monsoon.
The rain giveth to parched plants, but it can taketh away from tire tread and front-end alignment.
“We just know that once we start to get these storms with heavy traffic in Santa Fe, significant potholes can form pretty quickly,” said Marcos Esquibel, a street supervisor with the city’s Streets and Drainage Maintenance Division. “It can get pretty overwhelming pretty quickly, but our guys do their best to be prepared and they are just awesome guys to work with.”
Potholes are a consistently recurring issue for any city; they’re caused largely when rain or snow seeps into cracks in the road’s surface. During the winter, that water can freeze and expand, deepening the cracks, which then are made worse by passing vehicles.
Rains bring a similar problem, sometimes widening crevices. But they’re helped by an influx of tourists and their cars by the thousands.
“Traffic flow does have quite a bit to do with it,” Esquibel said.
But Paul Leyland, 62, said the roads have seemed less bad this year compared to his previous 37 years as a city resident.
“I still worry about losing a tire here or there, so I try to pay attention,” he said while preparing to get up from a bench on the Plaza on a recent Monday afternoon. “But this year [the roads] do seem a bit better.”
He might be onto something.
While no one will ever know how many potholes can be found across the city, everyone agrees they can be an issue. That is why more and more local governments are turning to data and new technology to help find and fix potholes.
Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said the additional rainfall has certainly lead to more calls to fix potholes — although not nearly as many calls as follow the spring thaw — but also that new technology and new approaches developed over the past few years means the city can get to these problem areas more quickly.
According to data provided by city spokesman Dave Herndon, street crews plugged 1,916 potholes from Jan. 1 through Thursday and are on pace to fill around another 1,600 potholes by the end of the year. That would be about 500 more than the city filled last year between March 2020 and March 2021 and a number which far surpasses the number of pothole complaints the city gets; according to the Office of Community Engagement, there were just 90 of these between April 21 and July 21.
According to a study released in January by the Washington, D.C.-based transportation research nonprofit The Road Improvement Program, or TRIP, 32 percent of roadways in the Santa Fe area at the time of the study were in poor condition. About 15 percent were listed as “fair” and about 35 percent of roads were labeled as “good.”
The data was about in line with the state, which had 32 percent of its road listed as “good” an 34 percent listed as “poor.”
The 19-page report found decaying roads cost New Mexico drivers an estimated $3 billion annually due to a mix of blown tires and other car repair caused by faulty roads.
In Santa Fe, the average motorist spends $817 a year on vehicle repairs due to poor roads, according to TRIP.
Esquibel said the city approaches pothole fixes in two ways: temporary and permanent fixes.
During slower months, the city will cut out a square surrounding the entire impacted area, add a hot mix and then compact it back into place. But during the tourist season, when time is at a premium, Esquibel said the city will use a patching material which acts as a Band-Aid until crews can get back to it.
Esquiebl said the patching material the city uses right now works exceptionally well when it gets wet. He said that while pothole problems are fairly widespread, his department does notice more of them on the north side of the city, where roads are older and built with outdated materials.
“They get beat up a lot more easily,” he said.
But the new approaches do help, Esquibel said.
In 2020, the city purchased an asphalt hot box — a machine that helps keep asphalt warm — plus a new crack-sealing machine and other new vehicles. Wheeler said the additions helped make filling potholes easier than in the past.
Better asphalt filling material also plays a role, Wheeler said. In previous years, a patch would last for about three to four months, he said, compared to a year now.
Wheeler said in her past four years, the city has also spent
$3 million on road improvements meant to upgrade outdated paving materials.
“If you have bad pavement, you get potholes,” she said.
On top of the new technology, Wheeler said the city constantly maintains a “road index” which gives a sense of when major roadways might be in need of repaving or attention.
But while the pothole issue will also be a focus for the city’s street crews, Wheeler said her bigger concern is making sure sediment-filled stormwater doesn’t plug culverts or flood roadways.
“Potholes are on the list when the rain is coming every day,” she said. “But stormwater, that is a major one.”