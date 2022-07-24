Driving around the city sometimes can feel like a game of Mario Kart.

Savvy Santa Feans know after spring thaws the winter freeze, a cavalcade of potholes and cracked roads can be found on city streets. But even savvier residents know to have their eyes peeled during the summer monsoon.

The rain giveth to parched plants, but it can taketh away from tire tread and front-end alignment.

Popular in the Community