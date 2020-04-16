Kim Peone, a tribal corporation executive in Washington state whose parents met while attending the Institute for American Indian Arts, has been named executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts.
Peone will be the first Native American woman to serve as SWAIA's executive director, the organization announced in a news release Thursday.
Peone, who lives in Santa Fe, takes over at a critical time for SWAIA, the nonprofit that runs the annual Santa Fe Indian Market. This year's event, which brings an estimated $165 million into Northern New Mexico's economy, was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We must move forward, and I am confident Kim’s background and abilities will successfully lead SWAIA into the future," said Tracy Rabbit, an artist and SWAIA board member. "There are many challenges ahead for organizations like SWAIA, and the Board is committed to ensure that its legacy and influence will not only withstand those challenges, but emerge stronger.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.