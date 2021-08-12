The National Park Service has named Albuquerque native Patrick Suddath the new superintendent of Bandelier National Monument.
Suddath comes to New Mexico from Pennsylvania, where he served as deputy superintendent of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia.
Suddath began his career as a fire lookout and wildland firefighter at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, and he has worked at Joshua Tree and Grand Canyon national parks. He also served as the branch chief of ranger activities at Glacier National Park and was chief ranger at Independence before becoming deputy superintendent there.
"Patrick has an extensive knowledge of cultural and natural resource management," said National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds. "His leadership, partnership and management skills make him a great fit for Bandelier."
Suddath has a bachelor's degree from New Mexico State University.
