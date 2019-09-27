The mother of an Española Valley High School special-education student who was tased in the chest on campus in May by a Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputy has filed a civil rights complaint against the sheriff’s office, Sheriff James Lujan and the former deputy, Jeremy Barnes.
Barnes, who remained on active duty with the agency until he was fired late last week, was charged Monday with felony child abuse, aggravated battery and other crimes tied to the tasing.
The new lawsuit, filed Thursday in state District Court, is the second civil complaint the 15-year-old boy’s mother has filed over the May 10 incident. In June, she filed a suit against the Rio Arriba County Board of Commissioners, accusing the governing body of negligent hiring practices and failing to properly train Barnes how to work in a school setting with students who have disabilities.
She makes similar allegations in this week’s complaint, though she focuses on the actions of the sheriff.
“With reckless disregard for the safety of public school children, Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan placed … Deputy Jeremy Barnes in the Espanola Valley High School without training him on the difference between ordinary police work and police work in an educational environment, and without training him on the proper use of the Taser X2 weapon,” the lawsuit said.
When Barnes shot the boy with the weapon, the complaint said, the barbs penetrated his bare chest and upper shoulder area, “causing the device to deliver 50,000 volts of electricity into the boy’s heart area for over eleven seconds.”
The complaint said “no objectively reasonable officer” would have deployed the Taser X2 weapon in such a situation, causing “physical and psychological injury to a verbally insulting disabled adolescent boy.”
Video of the incident from Barnes’ lapel camera showed the deputy fired the weapon after the boy called him a derogatory name.
The boy had been detained by several security guards at the school who suspected him of being involved in a drug transaction. Barnes entered the room as the boy was refusing to be searched. His camera captured him making profanity-laden threats to handcuff and then tase the boy, just before the firing the weapon. As the boy lay on the floor screaming, Barnes administered two additional shocks.
Thursday’s complaint accused Barnes of abusing the boy “with impunity” and said Lujan then “further emboldened” the deputy “with his jovial ratification” of Barnes’ use of excessive force.
Lujan, who fired Barnes on Sept. 20, staunchly defended the deputy after the incident and even questioned whether the boy was actually enrolled in the Española school district’s special-education program.
Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Randy Sanches declined to comment on the lawsuit Friday on behalf of Lujan and the agency.
Attempts to reach Barnes were unsuccessful Friday.
The complaint seeks an unspecified amount in punitive, actual and compensatory damages and legal costs.
An attorney for the boy’s mother, Shannon Kennedy, said the focus of the earlier suit was on the county’s negligence — and damages in that case are capped by tort claim laws at $750,000. The civil rights complaint focuses on Lujan’s enabling behavior, she said, and there is no limit to the amount of damages a jury could award.
“Lujan is empowering men to act in a way that is totally unprofessional and violent,” Kennedy said. “It’s shocking to witness a sheriff so deliberately indifferent to the constitutional rights of a disabled child.”
By filing the lawsuit, Kennedy said, the child’s mother is saying “never again” and “using the lawsuit to protect the entire community.”