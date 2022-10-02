A new study examining four military installations in New Mexico for the first time puts a number to the economic impact of the U.S. military’s presence throughout the state.

“The 52,268 direct, indirect, and induced jobs generated by these installations is equal to roughly double that of mining, quarrying, and oil [and] gas jobs in the State during 2020,” economist Omar Solis writes.

The study — released by University of New Mexico’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and commissioned by the state Office of Military Base Planning and Support — analyzed data from 2019 from Cannon Air Force Base (including Melrose Air Force Range), Holloman Air Force Base, Kirtland Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range.

