New Mexicans who love the scent of roasting green chile can begin to enjoy it Friday as the official state aroma.
Senate Bill 188, which passed both chambers of the Legislature earlier this year after it was amended from an original version that called for the state aroma to be “green chile roasting in the fall,” was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
It is one of dozens of new state laws that take effect Friday — the majority of the measures signed by Lujan Grisham. Though, several bills with emergency clauses took effect immediately after the governor signed them, and about 55 others bills will go into effect July 1; at least one will go into effect Jan. 1.
Here are several other notable measures that are newly in effect:
House Bill 7: The Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act, which prohibits local governments from restricting access to abortion or gender-affirming care, is perhaps the most controversial new state law taking effect Friday.
The landmark measure began facing challenges even before the governor signed it into law. Several cities and counties have enacted abortion restrictions, but Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a petition with the state Supreme Court seeking to block them. They are on hold until the case is resolved.
Meanwhile, several petitioners have sought a referendum on the law. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has rejected petitions to put the measure on the statewide general election ballot in November 2024, arguing it is exempt from referendum under the state constitution because it is “necessary for the preservation of public peace, health or safety.”
A state district judge recently agreed, granting Toulouse Oliver’s motion seeking dismissal of a court challenge of her decision to toss a petition.
House Bill 9: Also known as the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act, HB 9 creates criminal penalties for adult gun owners whose weapons are accessed by minors who commit crimes in which someone is threatened, injured or killed. The legislation is named for a 13-year-old student who was shot and killed in 2021 at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque.
House Bill 95: Preserving the Office of Renewable Energy at the State Land Office.
House Bill 134: Requiring menstrual products to be available in public school restrooms.
House Bill 169: Removing secrecy in misconduct complaints against a lawmaker filed with the Interim Legislative Ethics Committee.
House Bill 207: Expanding protections under the Human Rights Act, particularly for members of the LGBTQ community.
House Bill 234: Increasing penalties for mass shoplifting, also known as organized retail crime.
House Bill 306: Prohibiting “straw” purchases of firearms, in which a person knowingly buys a gun for some who can’t legally own one, such as a felon.
House Bill 357: Creating recruitment and retention funds for law enforcement officers, corrections officers and public attorneys.
Senate Bill 7: Creating a Rural Health Care Delivery Fund.
Senate Bill 9: Creating the Conservation Legacy Permanent Fund and the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, with a $25 million appropriation to the former and $50 million appropriation to the latter.
Senate Bill 13: Protecting out-of-state patients who seek abortions in the state, as well as their providers, from civil or criminal actions by states where abortion is illegal.
Senate Bill 16: Changing the Human Services Department to the Health Care Authority Department.
Senate Bill 43: Creating a crime of election-related intimidation.
Senate Bill 47: Eliminating suspension of a driver’s license as a penalty for nonpayment of fines.
Senate Bill 53: Prohibiting storage and disposal of radioactive materials or waste at a new facility without state approval.
Senate Bill 64: Eliminating life sentences with no parole for juveniles convicted of murder.
Senate Bill 180: Changing the election code to allow confidentiality of elected or appointed public officials’ home addresses.
Senate Bill 215: Establishing the crime of bestiality.
Senate Bill 388: Raising the minimum age at which a child can be placed in custody to 12.
Senate Bill 397: Calling for public school-based health centers.
Senate Bill 523: Changing the Medical Malpractice Act to cap malpractice payouts at $1 million for some small, independent outpatient clinics rather than letting the cap rise to $6 million.