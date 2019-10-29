New Mexico’s governor has created a new unit that will focus on arresting fugitives, an effort aimed at sharpening law enforcement in a state with the second-highest violent crime rate in the nation.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that the team, called the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, will be responsible for locating people charged with violent crimes who have failed to appear in court.
The unit will aim to reduce the number of outstanding bench warrants for people charged with such crimes in the state, which currently stands at more than 1,600, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.
“Our justice system is undermined when people accused of serious criminal offenses evade prosecution,” Lujan Grisham said in the statement. “We need to explore every avenue for increasing public safety in New Mexico.”
The team will coordinate with local law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to find and arrest people with outstanding warrants, the statement said.
When asked Tuesday, the Santa Fe Police Department did not say whether it had spoken with state officials about the initiative.
“If we are called upon to assist this unit, we will definitely help them in any way we can to apprehend these fugitives within our jurisdiction,” Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla said.
The Public Safety secretary will designate at least seven state police officers to be part of the unit, while the Corrections secretary will designate at least seven department staff members for the team as well, according to Lujan Grisham’s executive order.
Public Safety Secretary Mark Shea and State Police Chief Tim Johnson plan to issue monthly reports on the unit’s results to the governor.
