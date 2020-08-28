New Mexico's bipartisan and independent state ethics commission is requesting less money over the next few years as the state deals with an expected budget shortfall.
The commission, which has been operating since January, has requested $946,200 for fiscal year 2021 and $900,300 for fiscal year 2022. It intends to have six full-time employees in 2021 and add two more in 2022.
It is tasked with overseeing the state's laws on campaign finance, lobbying, financial disclosure and other areas of conduct.
Part of that work will entail creating a code of ethics, a system for receiving complaints, contracting with investigators and developing educational materials and training for government employees, according to documents presented at a meeting Friday.
