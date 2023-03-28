A view looking east toward the Sandia Mountains and one of the volcanoes at the Petroglyph National Monument in Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon. The open space on the right of the road will be developed into a new veterans cemetery after the Department of Veterans Affairs bought 230 acres of the land for $2.84 million. The national cemetery in Santa Fe, one of two in the state, is expected to reach capacity for remains around 2030.
From left, Civil Air Patrol cadets Ben Tracy, Albo Eagle and Chris White take part in a December 2021 Wreaths Across America ceremony at Santa Fe National Cemetery. The cemetery has 65,000 remains interred dating as far back as the Civil War. It is expected to reach capacity for burials around 2030.
Within a few years, there should be a new resting place for New Mexico's military veterans.
The Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration has purchased 230 acres of land in Albuquerque to build a new and long-awaited veterans' cemetery, one that eventually will provide relief to Santa Fe National Cemetery.
The new facility, near the Petroglyph National Monument on Albuquerque's west side, could be open by 2027 or 2028, Victor L. Vasquez, the director of the Santa Fe National Cemetery, said in an interview Tuesday.
"It's great news," said the U.S. Navy veteran, who took over the Santa Fe National Cemetery in the summer of 2022. Noting the state has two federally operated veterans' cemeteries — in Santa Fe and Fort Bayard — he said the new site will offer more room for burials as the 85-acre facility in Santa Fe, open for more than 150 years, loses capacity.
Santa Fe National Cemetery, created after the Civil War but not established as a national cemetery until the 1880s, has more than 65,000 remains interred, he said. It is expected to hit capacity for burials sometime around 2030.
Vasquez said many of the veterans buried in the Santa Fe cemetery have relatives who live in Albuquerque. Once the new facility is operating there, some may want to relocate the remains of their loved ones to Albuquerque, which could open up space in the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
"I might see a lot of that," Vasquez said, adding families would have to pay for the disinterment and relocation of remains.
He said the department is currently working on its architectural and engineering plan for the new site. Once that is done, it will put out a request for proposals for construction. He said he did not yet have a timeline for when this would happen.
Vasquez said he did not yet know how many headstones or cremation columbarium facilities the new cemetery, which will be nearly three times the size of the roughly 85-acre Santa Fe cemetery, will require over time.
Currently, his crew is handling 200 to 300 burials a month in Santa Fe.
"We'll have to see what kind of burial rate we will get [in Albuquerque]," he said. "Is it going to increase or remain status quo?"
But since the Santa Fe cemetery took well over a century to fill up, he said he believes it will take 200 to 300 years for the Albuquerque site to hit capacity.
He said his agency will initially hire 10 to 15 employees to run the new cemetery in its early stages. Over time, that employee base will likely grow to at least the size of the Santa Fe National Cemetery crew of 24.
He said some of the Santa Fe employees live in Albuquerque and might want to move into jobs at the new cemetery.
New Mexico's veteran population hovers around the 150,000 mark, and the Department of Veterans Affairs has been planning another veterans facility in the Albuquerque or Rio Rancho area for years.
According to a news release the department sent out earlier this month, it acquired the Albuquerque property for $2,840,706 from UP II, LLC, an Albuquerque-based limited liability company.
Efforts to reach representatives of that company by phone Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Vasquez said the new cemetery, like the one in Santa Fe, will have an administrative and maintenance building. All the graves will have upright marble headstones, unlike the Santa Fe cemetery, where some of the stones are laid in the ground.
He said he will meet with veterans in Albuquerque to discuss possible names for the new cemetery.
Several members of American Legion Post 12's honor guard who were taking part in burial ceremonies Tuesday at the Santa Fe National Cemetery said the new cemetery is welcome.
"It's a good thing," said Patricia Finley, a U.S. Navy veteran. "That will be great — more places to honor our veterans and give the honor guards and American Legion post teams in Albuquerque an opportunity to honor them there as well."
Post 12 member Terry Becker, also a Navy veteran, agreed. He said Albuquerque will provide a "centralized location for families and veterans around the state rather than have them head far south or far north or far east to honor their loved ones."
The state runs three veterans' cemeteries in Angel Fire, Gallup and Fort Stanton. A groundbreaking ceremony for a fourth state veterans cemetery in Carlsbad is expected to take place before the end of the year.