Within a few years, there should be a new resting place for New Mexico's military veterans. 

The Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration has purchased 230 acres of land in Albuquerque to build a new and long-awaited veterans' cemetery, one that eventually will provide relief to Santa Fe National Cemetery. 

The new facility, near the Petroglyph National Monument on Albuquerque's west side, could be open by 2027 or 2028, Victor L. Vasquez, the director of the Santa Fe National Cemetery, said in an interview Tuesday.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Comments unavailable

Comments are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties. Support teams are working to correct the disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience.