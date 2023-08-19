Olivia Sloan, left, a registered nurse, works with Shayna Grandbois, program director, Aug. 11 in developing the Christus St. Vincent Native American Navigator program, which opened its doors recently to referrals for indigenous women seeking breast health care.
Dr. Diane Pratt, left, is a family physician and coordinator of women's health services at the Santa Fe Service Unit of Indian Health Service, where Native American women receive mammograms and female reproductive care. Negative or questionable results are sent to case managers, who refer the women out of Indian Health Services for further treatment.
Dr. Diane Pratt, left, looks over mammogram results with Melissa Salas, a mammography technician, Aug. 3 at the Santa Fe Service Unit of the Indian Health Service. Patients who receive questionable or negative results are referred to the private health sector, where services like Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center's Native American Navigator program help them find the care they need.
When Olivia Sloan received a questionable mammogram result at the Indian Health Service in Santa Fe, she knew where to turn for help.
A Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center senior research nurse, Sloan had worked in her own hospital’s clinical cancer trials program and was well-acquainted with the medical processes ahead of her.
The way forward isn’t always so clear for many other Native American women served by an Indigenous health care system still criticized in 2023 by some congressional members as being underfunded and plagued with substandard care, high staff vacancy rates and aging facilities and equipment.
So when an application for a grant to help solve the problem came across Sloan’s desk last fall, she knew the funds could help thousands of women with diagnoses similar to hers. She wrote the grant application, and in February, Christus St. Vincent received $350,000 to staff and fund the recently opened Native American Navigator program. Shayna Grandbois-Herrera, a Native American, is program coordinator, guiding Indigenous women to the breast care they need and may not be receiving.
The grant is one of 24 nationwide to receive a combined $7.6 million from Gilead Science Inc. and the only grant to fund Native American health care, Sloan said.
She and Grandbois-Hererra said they hope to spread word about the navigator program not only to health systems but to tribes whose female populations may have trouble making their way in a traditional health care system.
“Native Americans in New Mexico probably have the highest mortality rates for breast cancer and late-stage diagnoses,” Sloan said. “We’re hoping we’re going to get them at Stage 1. Think about all the social determinants of health they’re impacted by — transportation, taking care of children and parents, not being able to leave the reservation. If someone is coming from two hours away, that’s a long way to go.
“Can they take off work to drive an hour and a half?” Sloan continued. “Do they have child care? A working car? Are there good jobs in the communities where they live, or do they have to drive into town to get a decent paying job?”
Statistics cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death among Native American women, with 1 in 8 getting a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime.
Of those women, 10% have a higher death rate than non-Hispanic white women, an American Indian Cancer Foundation report states.
Poor health outcomes for Native Americans are the result of many factors, including eligibility rules and underfunding of the Indian Health Service, which has no oncology services, Sloan said. “There are only very basic services, no radiation or medical oncologists.”
The Indian Health Service’s Santa Fe Service Unit, a 90,000-square-foot building on Cerrillos Road, provides family medicine, women’s health care, optometry, a pharmacy and dental and behavioral health services.
Along with three field clinics, the unit serves about 15,000 patients who are members of the 23 recognized tribes in New Mexico, said Dr. Bret Smoker, the clinical director.
If a patient has a questionable mammogram, a nurse case manager refers her to an outside clinic or hospital for further diagnostics and treatments, Smoker said.
Those outside services are funded through a federal program called Purchased/Referred Care.
But Sloan said many Native Americans living in urban areas, including her, are ineligible, and the program is chronically underfunded.
“That budget item runs out every year,” she said, adding many Native Americans who are privately insured through jobs cannot afford the co-pays and deductibles of diagnostic mammograms, so they simply go without appropriate diagnostic workups.
Sloan, who is part Navajo and Tohono O’odham, a tribe along the southern border of Arizona and Mexico, said she hopes the Native American Navigator program builds on the resiliency of tribes.
“We hope to build on the strength of communities, how close-knit they are and their sovereignty,” she said. “The pride they take in feeding everybody, whoever comes to the door. Their regalia. They really are beautiful cultures.”
Corrine Oqua Pi Povi Sanchez of San Ildefonso Pueblo said health care for Native American woman remains grossly inadequate. She observed many problems for the Native health care system, including funding and bridging cultural differences between patients and caregivers.
“The time and processing often takes a whole day, and many times people are borrowing cars to get there, and already their health isn’t great because of the severe underfunding,” said Sanchez, executive director of Tewa Women United, an Española nonprofit geared toward ending violence against Native American women and girls. “Specialized services are not offered, and so referrals have to be made to other hospitals.”
Sloan said she became acutely aware of Native American cultural differences and disparities in health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Seeing the need for cultural understanding and seeing patients not understanding an external health care system was evident,” she said. “Them not being able to navigate it was clear.”