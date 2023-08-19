When Olivia Sloan received a questionable mammogram result at the Indian Health Service in Santa Fe, she knew where to turn for help.

A Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center senior research nurse, Sloan had worked in her own hospital’s clinical cancer trials program and was well-acquainted with the medical processes ahead of her.

The way forward isn’t always so clear for many other Native American women served by an Indigenous health care system still criticized in 2023 by some congressional members as being underfunded and plagued with substandard care, high staff vacancy rates and aging facilities and equipment.

