Initial regular unemployment claims in Santa Fe County dropped to the lowest level since March for the week ending Aug. 15, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County saw 262 jobless claims filed, a 20 percent drop from the prior week.
Initial unemployment claims in New Mexico remained flat for the week ending Aug. 15, while nationwide claims swooped upward 13.9 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
New Mexico saw an increase of just 12 claims, to 5,553 weekly applications for regular jobless benefits, compared to the week prior. The federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed people, contractors and gig workers also was mostly flat for the week, with an increase of 46 claims to 1,686, the Labor Department reported.
The initial number of new claims filed for the week ending Aug. 8 was substantially adjusted to 5,541 Thursday from 6,518 announced Aug. 15.
The New Mexico unemployment rate for Aug. 8, the most recent available, was 11.63 percent, the lowest since July 11. New Mexico had 93,826 people on the unemployment rolls Aug. 8.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8
Aug. 9-15: 5,553 (1,686 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Aug. 2-8: 5,514 (1,640)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,797 (2,712)
July 19-25: 7,254 (3,768)
July 12-18: 7,668 (3,413)
July 5-11: 6,381 (2,864)
June 28-July 4: 5,666 (2,685)
June 21-27: 5,083 (2,280)
June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 223,890 plus 59,287 self-employed = 283,177
New Mexico unemployment rate Aug. 8: 11.63 percent, down 0.69 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 10.2 percent, down 0.4 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
