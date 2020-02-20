Santa Fe Indian School is building a new boulevard entryway to feed into the heart of its more than century-old campus, which has undergone sweeping changes in the past 16 years.
The overhauled entrance will be on Cerrillos Road, across from the Santa Fe International Hostel, at the same location as a former main entry that has been closed since 2008. The construction site was fenced off in early January. Since then, earthmovers have been at work, preparing for a new roadway, curbs and gutters, and moving of utilities, said Kimball Sekaquaptewa, the school’s chief technology director.
She expects the new 500-foot entryway, funded by a $1.2 million general obligation bond, to be open by the summer’s end.
Sekaquaptewa said in an email late last month that the improved entrance, which will include a new security station, would support future campus development. But for now, she said this week, the vacant frontage along Cerrillos Road will remain undeveloped.
“There is no active planning for the Cerrillos frontage,” Sekaquaptewa said.
The possibility of commercial development on the 115-acre campus, owned by the 19 pueblos of New Mexico, was discussed several years ago by congressional delegates and federal officials, although Santa Fe Indian School leaders declined at the time to comment on any plans.
In 2008, the school demolished 15 historic buildings along Cerrillos Road, some dating to the school’s founding in 1890, and in 2009 it cut down dozens of mature trees.
The demolition work came after about $31 million in construction of new school facilities.
New school construction then continued, with the 3,500-seat Everett F. Chavez Pueblo Pavilion basketball arena opening in 2011, the Delfin Lovato Administration Building in 2012, and the Health Education Building and distance learning center in 2016.
The new entryway will replace an improvised entrance at the south edge of campus, far from the new school buildings, that has been used during the campus overhaul.
“We are doing the new entryway to address the congestion at the south entrance,” Sekaquaptewa said. “It is a pragmatic project. It’s to provide an entrance for the volumes of people that come to the campus. Increasingly, Northern New Mexico is using our campus for large gatherings.”
The pueblos are talks with the city of Santa Fe and the New Mexico Department of Transportation about installing a stoplight at the entrance, Sekaquaptewa said.
The new roadway will have a boulevard format that veers slightly to the right on the way to a security station before reaching a large roundabout in front of the administration building, she said. Pavement will transition to stamped brick for the stretch heading to the security station.
Half of the roundabout is already in place.
A landscaped median will separate inbound and outbound lanes. A variety of native landscaping and cultural items will line both sides of the entryway, as well as the median. Tribal seals from the 19 pueblos likely will be displayed along the entryway, along with student art, Sekaquaptewa said.
She said the school also plans to install a new fence along Cerrillos Road.
Santa Fe Indian School has 715 students in grades 7-12. About two-thirds of students board at the school five nights a week and head home on weekends, many riding the New Mexico Rail Runner’s late Friday afternoon train.
“We’re at a point that we are at capacity in enrollment,” Sekaquaptewa said. “We are continually reflecting on how we can accommodate population growth.”
