As a class of first graders makes their way out of a school building and into the sunshine for lunch, one of them is distinctively dressed in a red cape, not unlike a member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

He is the “turtle buddy” of the day.

“It’s totally picked at random, so it doesn’t matter if you’ve been struggling with behavior or not necessarily the star student, you’re going to be celebrated and identified as ‘special,’ ” said school administrator Sean Duncan.

Popular in the Community