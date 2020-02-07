The practice of adopting a traffic median in Santa Fe and then neglecting it is coming to an end, if all goes according to plan.
An effort is underway to revamp the way Keep Santa Fe Beautiful administers the Adopt-A-Median program.
The nonprofit's board and staff have created a new contract that will require businesses and other organizations that adopt a street median to perform monthly and quarterly maintenance and then provide photo proof and a "prescribed performance report."
In turn, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, dedicated to beautification programs, environmental education and litter awareness and prevention, will be expected to diligently review those reports to ensure compliance.
"The oversight is much stricter than it used to be to make sure that when someone says they want to adopt a median, that they follow through and do what they’re supposed to and take proper care of it and maintain it correctly," board Chairman Dave Parker said Friday.
The new contract comes as the city government continues to implement a 10-point corrective action plan designed to get a handle on weedy and unkept medians, which are an annual source of frustration and annoyance for residents and elected officials alike. The plan calls for xeriscaping medians on 20 highly traveled streets, pouring concrete over medians that are "impossible to maintain" and making 10 seasonal employees full time to increase the staffing and hours committed to maintenance, according to the city.
"This summer is the last time we are going to go through this annual cycle of frustration," the city said in a statement last year. "That’s why we have taken a hard look and put together a short list of actions we can and will take to fix our medians once and for all."
Transforming the Adopt-A-Median program is part of the corrective action plan.
The 35-year-old program, which started with 10 medians and grew to dozens, has had mixed success. The medians on Paseo de Peralta near the state Capitol are a perfect example. McCumber Fine Gardens maintains a couple of beautifully landscaped medians it adopted. But yards away, a median adopted by a local pizza shop is full of weeds.
In the past, some businesses have adopted a median, had a sign installed promoting their enterprise and then skirted their responsibility.
Parker called McCumber's adopted medians "absolutely the nicest" in Santa Fe.
"That’s the standard that we’re looking for people to achieve," he said.
Carol Branch, director of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, said the program was somewhat in disarray when she took the helm a little over a year ago.
"We didn't even have a working list" of people or businesses that had adopted a median, she said. "We had to go find out every adopted median and who had adopted it. Some had died. Some had left town. Some just weren't being maintained."
After developing a comprehensive list, Branch said the nonprofit contacted everyone.
"We were able to get rid of 29 right off that said, 'Yeah, you're right. We can’t take care of the median,' " she said.
Branch said she worked with board member Kendall McCumber, owner of McCumber Fine Gardens, on developing a program and requirements that would be "doable." Safety, she said, was first and foremost.
Under the new contract, an adopter must attend a "work zone safety training class," as well as an orientation session. The city has placed a bigger emphasis on safety since the death last year of Tobin "Toby" Williams, a 27-year-old city employee who was fatally injured in an electrical mishap at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
"We wanted to make sure we included the safety component [in the Adopt-A-Median program] that was so important to the city to make sure that we took care of training people properly before they went out to work on the medians," Parker said.
Adopters will now be required "to attend a safety class first to learn how to properly cone off the area and make sure that there’s no risk of anyone getting hurt while they're working on the median," he said.
The new contract also calls for a steeper price to participate in the program. In the past, participants paid $185 for each Adopt-A-Median sign, according to an old contract. They will now be required to pay $500 for each sign and a yearly maintenance fee of $100. If a participant maintains more than one median, renewal fees are $100 for the first median and $25 for each additional median.
"The cost was increased largely in order to make sure that the people that do adopt medians are committed and serious about it," Parker said. "You have to care enough to do that, and those people are the ones that are more likely to take it seriously and do a good job with the medians."
While participants will be required to perform monthly maintenance of their medians, including removing litter and debris and clearing weeds and overgrown vegetation, the previous contract required weekly maintenance, which Parker called unrealistic.
"It was just not practical to ask people to go out there weekly and most people weren't able to make that commitment," he said. "Before, it was an excessive requirement to have to be out there weekly. People couldn’t live up to that. We're trying make it something that is manageable."
Oversight by Keep Santa Fe Beautiful will also be key to the success of the program, he said.
"There’s renewed commitment to the program to make things noticeably better on the medians," Parker said.
"I wouldn't call it enforcement," he added. "I would just call it oversight. We’re kind of making sure that people are living up to the commitment that they’ve made when they adopt a median, and we want to make sure that if things fall through the cracks or people forget or get busy with other things, that we’re there to remind them that it needs to be done."
