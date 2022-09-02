As chronic absence rates remain high at New Mexico schools, an analysis by Santa Fe Public Schools found students attending classes less than 80 percent of the time experienced a significant drop in proficiency scores.

Of the students who were in school 80 percent or less of the time, only 17.1 percent were proficient in reading and 7.6 percent were proficient in math.

That compares with much higher rates of proficiency among students who attend classes at least 96 percent of the time — 44.5 percent in reading and 34.7 percent in math.

Popular in the Community