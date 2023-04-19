Two members of the state Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday said they had “erred” in March when they asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to dismiss a case on the controversial merger proposal for Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based power company Avangrid.
The companies had appealed to the Supreme Court a December 2021 decision by previous commissioners rejecting the merger deal. In a joint request with PNM and Avangrid in early March, the new commissioners asked the court to dismiss the appeal and remand the case to the PRC for a “rehearing.”
However, Commissioners Gabriel Aguilera and James Ellison said at a meeting Wednesday a rehearing of the merger case would be improper because such a proceeding would have to occur within 10 days of an original order. They plan instead to request to “reopen” the case, a proceeding they said would offer due process protections to all parties.
“If the commission considers this matter again, the record must be reopened,” Aguilera said. “That was always my intent, although it was not clear. We did fail in not making that transparent after we made the decision.”
The March 8 motion filed by the commissioners and the utility companies drew concerns from state Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who warned in a court filing of the possibility the merger case would be “decided behind closed doors.”
The commissioners’ quiet decision to join Avangrid and PNM in the joint request also drew concerns they had violated the state Open Meetings Act. The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and activist group Indivisible Albuquerque wrote letters April 6 accusing the commission of flouting the law by deciding in closed sessions to rehear the merger case.
The Foundation for Open Government’s letter stated the commission “went beyond discussions and decisions about pending litigation strategy to make the very significant policy decision to reconsider its previous decision rejecting the purchase of PNM by Avangrid.”
Indivisible Albuquerque’s letter also accused commissioners of engaging in ex parte communications with representatives of the utility companies.
Ellison said Wednesday the commissioners had planned all along to hold a thorough, open proceeding on the merger. “I want to make clear that our intent was never to do a very quick review of the evidence that is on record and make a decision,” he said.
He and Aguilera maintained they did not violate the Open Meetings Act when they decided in five closed sessions to file the joint motion to the Supreme Court.
The third PRC member, Patrick O’Connell, is recused from the merger case because he testified in it in 2021 as an employee of the environmental advocacy group Western Resource Advocates.
Several members of the public attended Wednesday’s PRC meeting to speak about the commission’s recent actions regarding the merger. Twenty-one people spoke against the merger or the commission’s decision to reopen the case, and one person spoke in favor.
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy, said she believed the commission was prompted to walk back its request to the court due to the community’s pushback. She added, “Public input matters.”
“I was pleased that the two commissioners read our objections to their previous decision to reconsider, in an expedited manner without due process, and acknowledge the errors they made, withdraw their previous decisions and to adhere to a normal course of legal proceedings,” Nanasi said.