Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti speak with hosts during a short break during their first debate hosted by KOB 4 in September in Albuquerque. A new poll showed Ronchetti with a slight lead over the governor, the first poll to indicate a close race.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican File Photo

ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham celebrated her 63rd birthday Monday and received an unwelcome surprise.

A new poll released 15 days before Election Day showed the Democrat trailing her Republican challenger for the first time this campaign season.

The poll by Georgia-based Trafalgar Group showed Mark Ronchetti with 46.6 percent of the vote, compared with Lujan Grisham's 45.5 percent.

