Seniors Ella Secler and Merrick Kohn point Tuesday to the vacant lot where a dorm for the New Mexico School for the Arts will be built, and joke about how they will be jealous if the new dorms have a 'fancy' lounge area.
Ella Secler points Wednesday to her ballerina shoes she has hung up above her bad, next to a few of her own paintings. Secler and about 30 other out-of-town students presently attending New Mexico School for the Arts currently live in off-campus housing.
Seniors Ella Secler and Merrick Kohn point Tuesday to the vacant lot where a dorm for the New Mexico School for the Arts will be built, and joke about how they will be jealous if the new dorms have a 'fancy' lounge area.
Ella Secler points Wednesday to her ballerina shoes she has hung up above her bad, next to a few of her own paintings. Secler and about 30 other out-of-town students presently attending New Mexico School for the Arts currently live in off-campus housing.
Residential students at the New Mexico School NMSA for the Arts are expected to get a new living space in the coming years as the school gets ready to start construction on a new dormitory.
The state-chartered school takes in students from all over New Mexico and gives students that live too far away to commute a place to stay while they study.
Students in the school's residential program — who are currently staying in a facility off campus — said the dorm is a much-needed addition that will help make their lives a little easier. They are currently staying at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Retreat Center, which is about two miles away, and take a bus to the school each morning.
"I think it's a good idea. Mostly since we won't have to be taking a bus every day because sometimes the bus doesn't come, and it's not very reliable," said New Mexico School for the Arts senior Ella Seckler.
The head of the school, Eric Crites, said they expect to break ground on the project in the next few weeks and plan to move students into the facility by December 2023.
"We're just really excited about having our residential program on campus so that it's really anchored with the school and really rooted in the neighborhood that we're in here with all the arts and transportation resources that are so close to us in the Railyard," Crites said.
The new dorm will be able to house nearly double the number of students and will let the school enroll more students that live far away from Santa Fe. Currently, the school is housing 31 residential students and will be able to house up to 60 once the project is complete.
Crites also said the expansion could allow the school to change to a seven-day residential program, keeping the dorms open throughout the week. The school currently has a five-day program, which requires students to return to their families or find a place to stay on the weekends. He said he feels it is important to make this change because the five-day program creates a barrier for families in Southern New Mexico, who can't travel to pick up their child in Santa Fe every weekend.
"That's really going to help us meet our mission of being a statewide school," Crites said.
The new dorm will include a kitchen and lounge area on each floor, a multi-purposed gym and fitness room, a staff office at the main entrance, a meeting room which doubles as an infirmary, study lounge areas and nooks on each floor, two practice music rooms and laundry facilities.
Seckler and her fellow classmate, Merrick Kohn, said they welcome the addition even if they expect to graduate before the project is complete. They explained the facility they are staying is now is old and suffers from issues that most old buildings tend to have.
"They're pretty old. Especially like in the bathrooms, there's cracks and some of the ceiling is like coming apart," Seckler said.
"And I think we have a mice problem," Kohn added.
Crites said residential program staff are aware of the mice and have put measures in place to deal with them.
"Our facilities staff have put traps out and pest control visits regularly to control the issue," Crites said. "Mice are a common pest in our area, and we have several prevention methods in place."
The students said the only concern they have about the new facility is that they do not want it to make students feel like they are still in school when it's time to relax. Crites said the school's architects put effort into making sure the new building will feel like student's home away from home, while staying on campus.
"It is a separate building with a separate entrance, so it's not just like another hallway in the school," he said. "It definitely is a priority to make it feel like a home for kids."
Crites said the school will be using $8.3 million in state capital outlay funding for the construction of the facility.
Plans to build the dorm started before the school moved from the St. Francis Cathedral to the Sanbusco Market in 2019, as part of a two-phase remodel. The first phase included overall building improvements and the demolition of the remaining old Sanbusco structure and basement. Phase two originally included the new dorm, along with the cafeteria and courtyard, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the project.
Now that the cafeteria and courtyard are complete, the school is making progress on the new dorm.
Crites said school administrators went to the Historic Districts Review Board last week to give a presentation on the project and get input from the school's neighbors.
"Now we're in the stage where our architect team is incorporating that input into some revisions that relate to the exterior of the building," Crites said. "In the meantime, we are going to be breaking ground here in the next couple of weeks."
He said the school will return to the board in 60 days to present their revisions.