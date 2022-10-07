Residential students at the New Mexico School NMSA for the Arts are expected to get a new living space in the coming years as the school gets ready to start construction on a new dormitory.

The state-chartered school takes in students from all over New Mexico and gives students that live too far away to commute a place to stay while they study.

Students in the school's residential program — who are currently staying in a facility off campus — said the dorm is a much-needed addition that will help make their lives a little easier. They are currently staying at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Retreat Center, which is about two miles away, and take a bus to the school each morning.

