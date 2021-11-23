The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place has named Korina Lopez, who runs the emergency shelter at the midtown campus, the new executive director.
Lopez is the the organization's third executive director in less than a year. She will be responsible for overseeing the homeless shelter's administration, programs and strategic plan, according to a Pete's Place newsletter. In her current position, she is executive director of the nonprofit Consuela's Place, which opened on the city-owned campus on St. Michael's Drive near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to create more space to house homeless people and prevent rapid spread of the illness.
Lopez could not be reached for comment Tuesday on her new position.
Beverly Kellam, the interim director of Pete's Place, said she and the board are "enthusiastic" about the hiring.
Lopez will replace longtime Executive Director Joe Jordan-Berenis, who died in October. Jordan-Berenis had retired in April but returned in the summer on an interim basis after his initial replacement, George Lyon, left the position after just three months.
Community shelter board Chairman Len Rand said Lyon's departure was a mutual decision.
"I believe that I and my entire board feel a sense of optimism and relief that we have found someone that Joe supported and cared about and mentored," Kellam said of Lopez. "Korina considered him one of her mentors."
"We just feel like she has a heart for the guests that we serve and a heart for the individuals experiencing homelessness and a good head on her shoulder," Kellam added.
Lopez will step into the job part time Dec. 1 before transitioning to a full-time schedule at the start of the 2022.
