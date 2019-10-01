A new panel tasked by the Legislature with improving the legal system for families involved in child welfare cases will meet this week at the Capitol to begin planning recommendations for reforms, the state Administrative Office of the Courts has announced.
Meanwhile, a Republican lawmaker blasted the state’s child welfare agency this week over what she sees as its slow progress to convene another task force aimed at addressing problems identified when the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took office.
The Family Representation Task Force — composed of state lawmakers, foster parents, former foster youth, state officials and attorneys — will meet for the first time Thursday. It is chaired by 6th Judicial District Chief Judge Jennifer DeLaney, who has worked in Children’s Court for 15 years, first as an attorney appointed to child welfare cases. She also was a foster parent for two years and adopted her son through the foster system, she said in an interview Tuesday.
The group’s recommendations are due July 1, but DeLaney said she expects them to be to released much sooner.
By the end of July this year, there were 1,445 abuse and neglect cases pending in New Mexico, which involved about 2,400 children and youth and 2,100 parents and legal guardians. The task force will consider whether the state should establish a separate legal agency to represent children and families in such cases. It also will examine possible expansions of legal services to assist in immigration cases and help families keep kids out of the foster system.
“In the judiciary, we’re not doing right by our kids or our families, and their lack of access to justice, when their family could be potentially be torn apart,” said Sarah Jacobs, a child welfare and juvenile justice attorney at the Administrative Office of the Courts.
On Monday, state Rep. Kelly Fajardo of Los Lunas wrote a letter to Children, Youth and Families Secretary Brian Blalock asking for a report on the progress of an unnamed task force, which has a deadline of Oct. 1, 2020, to submit its report to the Legislature on how to fix a number of problems the Governor’s Office cited earlier this year.
“[T]he clock is running on this effort,” she wrote. “We are just one year away from the reporting deadline, and the task force members have not even been named. These appointees will have less than a year to meet, collect input and data, analyze it, and produce a report.”
In an interview Tuesday, Fajardo said she believes CYFD should release a report of its progress — or lack of it — and apologize to task force applicants and foster parents for the delay.
“We have a brand-new administration, and the system was broken before they got there,” she said. “But they have an opportunity to fix something, and it feels like they’re turning a blind eye, and that’s concerning.”
Before taking office in January, Lujan Grisham received a report from her transition team citing systemic issues in the department, including preventable child deaths, a foster care system that was failing to provide Medicaid to children in state custody, a 2,100-case backlog in Bernalillo County, poor data systems, a practice of removing children from homes unnecessarily and a critical need to recruit foster families.
Blalock said he appreciated Fajardo’s energetic efforts to push for progress on the task force, and he respected her concerns, though he had not spoken with her about them by Tuesday.
“It’s a good problem to have — people getting excited about what you’re doing,” he said.
But Blalock did not share Fajardo’s concerns about meeting deadlines.
“We’re right on time with our internal deadline to announce the task force in October,” he said. He expects the group to convene for its first meeting either this month or in November.
This week, he said, the agency has been working to fill a few remaining positions on the panel, and finalists will be notified later this month.
Out of 21 total task force members, only five positions remained vacant, said CYFD spokeswoman Melody Wells.
Sonya Romero, a former foster parent and kindergarten teacher for 23 years at Lew Wallace Elementary School in Albuquerque, said she submitted her application to be the panel’s education expert several months ago. She wants to get to work.
“We have a lot of shared wisdom,” she said. “The sooner we can put our heads together, the sooner we can come up with solutions.”
She was a foster mother for six years, she said, and all of her foster children were students from her classroom.
Romero said she felt a lack of support from the agency, both as a teacher making calls to child protective services workers and as a foster parent. She cited a lack of communication and called the state’s child welfare system dysfunctional.
An overhaul has to focus on the effect it will have on children, she said.
“When you’re in crisis about going home, and unsure where you’re going to go home to or who is going to keep you safe, you can’t make the priority to learn,” Romero said.
“And as a teacher — knowing someone is in crisis and having to send them home anyways — well, sometimes they don’t come back.”