Santacafé, which in recent decades became an established part of Santa Fe’s fine dining offerings, starts its second life Aug. 7 under new owner Quinn Stephenson after a major revamping.
In just over three months, Stephenson stripped the Washington Avenue restaurant down to the two-foot-thick 19th century walls and rebuilt it to his own vision with new counters, flooring, lighting, silverware, cups, “every square inch.” Each room has banco seating built into the walls so they look like they are part of the building.
The menu is also changing. Stephenson avoids any regional references and instead describes the cuisine as “ingredient driven, clean, lighter, less red meat, more seafood, vegetables, sophisticated.”
Stephenson, who has spent his adult life at Coyote Café – starting in 1999 as a 19-year-old busser — himself starts a second life as the full owner of two high-profile downtown Santa Fe restaurants.
He climbed the ladder at Coyote Café, first to general manager in 2003, then as part of the four-person ownership team that acquired Coyote in 2007. Stephenson bought out his partners over the next 10 years.
Stephenson is steeped in the downtown Santa Fe restaurant scene. While anchored at Coyote, he also co-founded Radish & Rye and was beverage director off and on at Canyon Road’s Geronimo while working toward co-ownership there, although he has since abandoned that quest.
Now he is fully focused on running his own show at Coyote Café and Santacafé. He makes the eight-minute walk between each property numerous times a day.
Stephenson acquired Santacafé April 22 from Bobby Morean and Judy Ebbinghaus, who had owned the iconic restaurant since the 1980s.
Stephenson, 40, had no intention or desire to open a second restaurant and has turned down invitations to expand to the Railyard, Albuquerque, Arizona and Denver.
“The truth: I didn’t want to open another restaurant,” he said. “There was the potential to own such an iconic cafe. Properties like this come along once a career. I was born and raised here. I know what properties are legendary.”
Just before leaving on a trip to Italy last fall with fiancée Nicole Schutz, Stephenson sent an unsolicited email to Morean and Ebbinghaus wondering if they would sell. He floated the idea to Schutz first.
“’Yes, plant the seed,’” Shephenson remembered her saying. Schutz is working closely with the Santacafé chef to assemble the menu and has collaborated with Stephenson and Coyote Café and Radish & Rye. “She loves food more than anybody I have met.”
Stephenson did not talk of his investment in Santacafé in terms of dollars.
“How about 40 years of my life,” he said. “The investment far exceeds my money.”
Accent lighting was installed in the window wells and each table has its own lighting from above.
The colors white, cream and ivory speak to sophistication. And with linen tablecloths, Stephenson wants Santacafé to contrast with the “fun” and Latin music at Coyote Café.
Stephenson is taking local sourcing to the next level. Instead of buying from a variety of farmers, he recruited Pollinnation Project near Rio en Medio and Chupadero, just beyond Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe.
“I hired a farmer exclusively for us,” Stephenson.
Pollination Project will grow just about everything for Santacafé: vegetables, greens, corn, herbs and assorted fruit, he said.
As word of his purchase of Santacafé got around, people asked him about the menu. Specifically: “Is the calamari staying?”
“The answer is yes,” he said. “The calamari people had before will be back.”
The crispy calamari this time, though, comes with Thai mignonette — an Asian twist to the old chile lime dipping sauce — and preserved lemon aioli.
Otherwise, the Santacafé menu will be as new as everything else in the restaurant.
A menu sampling includes Talus Wind pork dumplings with lemongrass, ginger and Thai basil; Brussels sprouts with carrot, cabbage, mint and pickled Fresno chiles; and Maple Leaf Farms duck breast with farro, summer squash and demi-glace.
“I bought the Santacafé name,” Stephenson said. “I’ve had a lot of people come in, and I think people will feel they are visiting an old friend.”