Peter Sanchez’s confidence wasn’t hard to discern.
When asked Thursday why the Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation was willing to take on Santa Fe’s troubled Traditional Spanish Market, his response was simple and direct.
“Because we can,” Sanchez said. “We have the resources, skill and knowhow to turn it from something that’s struggling into something that is rich, financially and programmatically.”
The transfer of Traditional Spanish Market to the auspices of the Atrisco Heritage Foundation elicited relief, excitement and some skepticism from artists and others who have watched the event fade in recent years, beset by internal squabbles and financial issues.
The Atrisco Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit organization within Sanchez’s Atrisco Cos., will put on the event in late July, when it plans to host more than 200 artists in Santa Fe Plaza. Sanchez, who said the market will be his group’s first Santa Fe venture, decided to take it on as an act of preservation for Spanish Colonial art, which he called a cultural gem.
“We know that it’s not financially successful at the moment,” Sanchez said. “It has had a string of years of losses, and we’re OK with that. We’re willing to be the financial party to that going forward.”
Sanchez said he plans to “listen, learn, be patient and be respectful” in order to develop lasting relationships with the many artists who have sold their work at Traditional Spanish Market for years.
“We’ll figure out what to change in time,” Sanchez said. “This year, I would expect very little change.”
The market for decades has been operated by the Spanish Colonial Arts Society. In recent years, some artists complained the organization didn’t focus enough on the event. This week’s announcement of a change was met with guarded optimism.
Artist Charlie Carrillo, who has been selling his work at the market for 25 years, said he is cautiously hopeful about the new management.
“Hurray, if it works,” he said.
“Let’s hope that the bad was all this disruption and hope that Atrisco gets their act together and pulls off a spectacular market,” Carrillo added. “If they can’t pull it off, the artists are going to break away and form their own market.”
The Atrisco Heritage Foundation has successfully organized the Mariachi Spectacular event in Albuquerque, but Carrillo expressed doubt the nonprofit would easily find that kind of success with a major art market.
“I wish them luck,” he said, “because it’s going to take a lot of effort to pull off a major art market in four months.”
Straw applique artist and Spanish Colonial Arts Society board member Joe Lobato said he believes artists’ relations with the market — which he said were better before the coronavirus pandemic — will improve under the Atrisco Heritage Foundation.
“I see this new movement within Atrisco Heritage,” he said. “Their plans are to involve artists more; they’re going to look to us for input.”
Lobato said the arts society’s current direction and the needs of the market were diverging, making a change necessary.
“They’re concentrated on the building and the collection,” he said of the arts society. “[The market is] better for an organization that will concentrate on it.”
Scott Malouf, a downtown gallery owner, said he resigned as chairman of the board after it voted to transfer the market to Atrisco Heritage. Malouf preferred a plan to work with a New Mexico donor that would not have required the organization to give up the event. Earlier this month, Malouf said the market had been losing between $15,000 and $40,000 in recent years.
“It’s sad for Santa Fe that it was handed over with very little concern for the consequences or consideration of better options on the table at the time,” Malouf said Thursday.
Current Spanish Colonial Arts Society board chairwoman Jennifer Berkley said the decision to make the move came after a vote of the board.
“We’re so happy that we found this match,” she said. “Everyone’s intention is to see market thrive.”