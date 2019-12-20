New Netflix movie to be filmed in New Mexico

A new Netflix Western co-starring Idris Elba and produced in part by music superstar Jay-Z will be filmed in New Mexico in 2020, a trade publication reports.
The Harder They Fall, set in late 1800s Oklahoma, tells the revenge story of Nat Love, played by Jonathan Majors,whose parents were murdered when he was a child. Love reunites with a gang of outlaws to enact his vengeance after learning that the murderer (Elba) is released from prison 20 years later.
The filming location was first reported by Backstage, an entertainment industry magazine. Bruce Krasnow, a spokesman for the New Mexico Film Office, said he could not independently confirm that the movie will be filmed in New Mexico because the office "has not had any conversations with Netflix about 2020 productions."
In real life, Love, who was born to enslaved parents in 1854 and died in 1921, became a cowboy legend after winning a shooting contest in Deadwood City, earning him the nickname "Deadwood Dick," according to the Kansas Historical Society.
Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z, who previously worked together to produce The Great Gatsby 2013 soundtrack, are planning to begin filming in March 2020, trade publications reported.
The State Film Office said it does not yet know where in New Mexico it will be shot.
Elba previously co-starred with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a Fast & Furious spinoff movie and played a role in Cats. Elba also played roles in Star Trek Beyond; Thor: Ragnarok; and Avengers: Infinity War.
Samuel is also known for directing a short documentary on Jay-Z and writing and directing the 2013 Western, They Die by Dawn.
The Santa Fe Film Office also announced Thursday that the History Channel TV show American Pickers plans to film in New Mexico in February.
