NKAFR910_DSC00016_edit (1).jpg

Lilly Jammerbund and Samuel Mouzer surveying their surroundings in New Mexico's Sabinoso Wilderness.

.

 Courtesy photo

The new season of Discovery's reality survival series Naked and Afraid is premiering Sunday, exposing the world to a new side of the people and places from the Land of Enchantment.

The season premier takes a pair of au naturel survivalists from Europe to the tall, narrow mesas of the Sabinoso Wilderness, located roughly 50 miles east of Las Vegas, N.M.  It follows Lilly Jammerbund from Austria and Samuel Mouzer of the United Kingdom as they venture into the mountainous landscape of New Mexico. Despite their extensive survival knowledge, this new, unfamiliar terrain proves to be a challenge for the first foreigners to take on 21 days in the American Southwest.

The episode was filmed in summer 2022. During filming, Mouzer found himself in a painful predicament when he suddenly burned his penis, according to a report from TMZ. According to the report, the pair were sleeping by a campfire when a hot coal popped, causing embers to land on what he referred to his "little soldier's helmet."