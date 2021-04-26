Santa Fe County had 28 positive COVID-19 cases in a three-day reporting period, the state Department of Health said Monday.
The Health Department no longer releases day-by-day counts over the weekend.
New Mexico added 673 cases Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and three people — women from Bernalillo, Chaves and Cibola counties — died.
The woman from Cibola County was in her 20s.
Rio Arriba County listed 14 positive cases in the three-day reporting period.
The state said 112 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Nearly 41 percent of those eligible have been fully vaccinated. Fifty-seven percent have had at least one inoculation.
