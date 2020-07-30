Initial claims for regular unemployment in New Mexico remained mostly unchanged for the week ending July 25 with 7,704 claims filed, 36 more than the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
However, New Mexico was one of only nine states with an increase in jobless claims last week with huge spikes in Nevada and Virginia.
New Mexico also saw a 10.5 percent increase in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims to 3,774 by the self-employed, contractors or gig economy workers, the Labor Department reported.
In Santa Fe County, there were 441 new claims for regular unemployment for the week ending July 25, the third week in row that new filings have been in the 400 range after four weeks mostly in the 200s. Santa Fe County has 12,241 people on the unemployment rolls, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
New Mexico’s unemployment rate was 12.14 percent July 18, the most recent week available, about half a percentage point higher than the national rate of 11.6 percent.
The unemployed will see an end to the extra $600 a week in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments, which expires Friday. Senate Republicans want to reduce a revival of this payment to $200.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8
July 19-25: 7,704 (3,774 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
July 12-18: 7,668 (3,413)
July 5-11: 6,381 (2,864)
June 28-July 4: 5,666 (2,685)
June 21-27: 5,083 (2,280)
June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 207,476 plus 53,255 self-employed = 260,731
New Mexico unemployment rate on July 18: 12.14 percent, up .72 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 11.6 percent.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
