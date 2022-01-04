New Mexico's seven-day coronavirus test positivity rate jumped to nearly 20 percent following the New Year's holiday, health officials announced Tuesday.
The state's daily count of new coronavirus cases dipped slightly to 1,654, but there were 31 more fatalities from COVID-19 — all but four in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties.
Bernalillo County logged 511 more cases of the virus, while Santa Fe County had 98. The 87507 ZIP code in Santa Fe had the 10th-highest number of cases in the state, at 39.
The seven-day average number of cases rose to 1,688 on Monday, the most recent data available from the New York Times; it was more than double the number a week earlier.
Health officials reported there were 493 people hospitalized in New Mexico on Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19.
