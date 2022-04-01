Nothing gets a Mexican or Spaniard scratching their head more than hearing a New Mexican speak Spanish.
Spanish, as it is traditionally spoken in New Mexico and southern Colorado, is a uniquely evolved variety of the language brought to the area in the 1500s by settlers from colonial Mexico. Native American communities in New Mexico, including the Puebloan people, and other groups that arrived later, including the Comanches, Apaches, Navajos, Utes and Kiowas, were speaking their own languages.
Spanish comes from the Vulgar Latin of the Roman Empire, meaning the Latin of the street or the working people. It wasn't the high Latin of the Catholic Church or the Roman government. Rather, it was how people spoke at the street level.
This Latin evolved into Spanish in the 1200s, much like other Romance languages. Castellano, or Castilian (Spanish), meaning the language of Castile, was blended with other languages through the centuries.
The Moors were in Spain for over 700 years, from about 711 until 1492. They affected Spain in many ways, including the Spanish tongue, which today is about 30 percent Arabic in origin. Words such as almohada (pillow), alfombra (carpet) and Guadalquivir, Guadalupe and Guadalajara are of Arabic origin. So is Medina, a word and surname that means "town."
When New Mexicans say "ojalá", they ask that Allah’s will be done. So, Spanish is not, strictly speaking, a European language. It has elements from around the Mediterranean world and North Africa as a result of a diverse multicultural history.
When Spain started to expand over much of the world, including the Americas in the 1500s, Spanish had become the language of empire. Spaniards brought it to Mexico, where it further mixed with Native American languages such as Nahuatl, and over time became a new variety in Mexico. The colonists who came to New Mexico starting in 1598, and the 1600s also were culturally mixed. They spoke Spanish rooted in Spain but also in colonial Mexico. They modified Nahuatl words like tomate (tomato), chocolate (chocolate) and atole (gruel) with a Spanish accent.
By the 1700s, New Mexican Spanish had been passed down from generation to generation. Added to the blend were Puebloans who were speaking Spanish and pronouncing it in their own way. Genízaros from the servant-slave class of Comanche, Navajo, Apache, Kiowa and Ute peoples also were speaking Spanish with various degrees of fluency.
Mexican Spanish has added many new words and pronunciations to New Mexico Spanish. This has contributed to a particular way of speaking Spanish in New Mexico that is a combination of all these peoples and cultures.
Archaic elements are still present in New Mexico Spanish, including words such as truje instead of traje, or asina instead of así, and azucara instead of azúcar (in order: "I brought," "so" and "sugar"). These are archaic words that can be found not only in New Mexico, but also in rural areas of Spain, Mexico and other parts of the Spanish-speaking world where people have been isolated or are far from centers of formal education as Spanish continued to evolve.
When New Mexico became a territory of the United States in 1850, Spanish had already being spoken for more than 250 years. English words started to enter the local Spanish language, as well as English pronunciation. New Mexico quickly stopped being part of the official Spanish-speaking world. Modern Spanish created words to describe inventions such as airplanes, cars, and trucks such as avión, coche and camioneta.
In New Mexico, however, what appeared instead were Inglesismos — English words that were borrowed and became Spanish words, such as aeroplano (airplane), carro (car) or troca (truck). In Spain, to drive a car is conducir, but in New Mexico it is often arrear, an old word that means to herd animals or drive a team of horses, oxen or other animals. Another word used in New Mexico is manejar, which is also used in Latin America to mean to drive.
Code switching — alternating between languages — also happens when languages meld. In New Mexico, for example, folks will say “vamos al show” or “dame un beer.” This happens for a variety of reasons, subconsciously or consciously. Code switching can provide privacy, reflect a power dynamic, or help the speaker find just the right word. Listen and you will hear this all over New Mexico.
New Mexico’s Spanish language reflects who we are: a blend of Spanish, Mexican, Native New Mexican, American and many other influences. New Mexican Spanish and New Mexicans are unique for these many reasons. ¡Órale!
