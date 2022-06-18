Kristen Thomson came to the state's fledgling Cannabis Control Division with a reputation for knowing the industry.
She had precious little time to display her expertise.
Thomson resigned as the division's director Thursday, according to an email from the Regulation and Licensing Department.
No reason was given for Thomson's departure.
"We thank Kristen for her service to the Cannabis Control Division and the State of New Mexico and wish her success in her future endeavors," Bernice Geiger, spokeswoman for the Regulation and Licensing Department, wrote in an email.
Geiger wrote Regulation and Licensing Superintendent Linda Trujillo appointed Carolina Barrera as interim director "to maintain consistency within the division as the Department moves forward into a new phase of helping the industry grow."
Barrera had worked under Thomson as deputy director of business operations.
Thomson is a former Colorado lobbyist with deep ties to the marijuana industry. She joined the division, created as part of the Regulation and Licensing Department to develop the outline for New Mexico's recreational cannabis industry, on Nov. 1.
Before coming to New Mexico, Thomson served as senior director of government affairs for Columbia Care/The Green Tree.
Columbia Care acquired The Green Tree, Colorado's largest vertically integrated cannabis operator.