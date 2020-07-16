Initial regular unemployment claims in New Mexico climbed to 6,742 new claims for the week ending July 11, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The eight-week federal Paycheck Protection Program loan program — essentially a grant if businesses retained their employees — ran out for many business in the past week or two, leading to a new round of layoffs. The most recent shutdown of interior dining in New Mexico restaurants likely will be reflected in next week’s Labor Department numbers.
Santa Fe County saw 448 new claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending July 11, a 47 percent increase from the prior week and the highest number since May 30. Santa Fe had 12,165 people claiming unemployment benefits the week ending July 13, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
The New Mexico unemployment rate inched up .06 percentage point to 12.0 percent the week ending July 4, the first increase since May 23, according to the Labor Department. The national unemployment rate dropped .3 percentage point to 11.9 percent.
A WalletHub analysis determined New Mexico ranked No. 45 among states in most recovered in number of unemployment claims when comparing jobless claims from the week ending July 6 to a year ago, the start of the year and the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8
July 5-11: 6,742 (2,865 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
June 28-July 4: 5,666 (2,685)
June 21-27: 5,083 (2,285)
June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 192,465 plus 46,074 self- employed = 238,539
New Mexico unemployment rate on June 27: 12.0 percent, up .06 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 11.9 percent.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
