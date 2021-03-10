Santa Fe County improved Wednesday to the green category of the state Department of Health's color-coded coronavirus designations.
Over a two-week stretch, Santa Fe County averaged 5.9 cases per 100,000 people and displayed a low rate of positive coronavirus tests — 1.4 percent.
The county's "green" designation not only reflects a decline in the disease prevalence here but also opens the county to somewhat less stringent state rules. For instance, under the county's previous yellow designation, essential retail places could have 33 percent of customer capacity while under green they can have 50 percent.
For eating establishments, the yellow designation allowed 33 percent for indoor dining if the place is certified as safe by the state. Under the green label, restaurants can have 50 percent of their capacity of indoor diners.
While NM is strutting around touting its traffic signal system for managing (?) the virus, TX is completely open and now allowing anyone 50 and older to get the vaccine. Guess there will be more New Mexicans headed East, for a variety of reasons.
