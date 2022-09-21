Medicaid costs — and enrollment — in New Mexico have grown over the past few years, due in part to coronavirus pandemic-driven measures that cover more low-income people affected by the COVID-19 crisis. 

About 978,000 New Mexicans were enrolled in the program as of August, David Scrase, Cabinet secretary of the state Human Services Department, told members of the Legislative Finance Committee on Wednesday in Taos Ski Valley.

He said Medicaid gave residents the chance to see doctors, buy medication and access immunizations — all necessities to stay healthy, particularly in a pandemic. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

