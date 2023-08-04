For motorcyclists, some call August “the killing season.”
That’s because more motorcycle fatalities occur in August than any other month — 14% of all motorcycle deaths, according to a recent Forbes Advisor article.
As it is, motorcycle riders are overrepresented in national fatal traffic crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2021, the agency reported, 5,932 motorcyclists were killed on the road — 14% of all traffic deaths that year.
New Mexican motorcyclists and lawmakers who want to cut those figures and ensure safety for bikers passed House Bill 287 this year, which allows New Mexicans to order a motorcycle safety license plate.
The “Look Twice For Motorcycles” plate became available July 1 from the state Motor Vehicle Division. As of Tuesday, the division had issued 102 of them, according to the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
Richard Sturgeon, a Los Alamos National Laboratory employee and longtime motorcyclist, helped push the specialty license plate initiative during this year’s 60-day legislative session. A member of the Motorcycle Safety Committee at LANL, he said in an interview he has been pushing for more ways to draw attention to motorcycle safety for years.
One day while riding his motorcycle, he noticed one of the state’s many specialty license plates and decided that was the way to go.
“I thought, this is perfect, because you can put ‘Look Twice For Motorcycles’ on the plate and people get the message in a second,” he said. “It’s an instant safety initiative.”
He said the message is aimed at motorists who may not always keep an eye on how and where motorcyclists move through traffic, including at stop signs and traffic lights.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, it is “especially important for drivers to understand the safety challenges faced by motorcyclists such as size and visibility, and motorcycle riding practices like downshifting and weaving to know how to anticipate and respond to them. By raising motorists’ awareness, both drivers and riders will be safer sharing the road.”
Frank Montano, spokesman for the New Mexico Motorcyclist Rights Organization, said in an interview he’s already gotten three of the plates, which have attracted other motorists, who ask about them.
“We’re hoping if they see more of these plates out there, for one second it may make someone look twice and maybe save somebody’s life,” he said.
A motorcyclist friend of his was recently hit by a car in Albuquerque, he said. Montano once had a car “push” into him and knock him over, too.
He said his organization is trying to “pin down” why there are more motorcycle fatalities in August. (It is the month of one of the largest motorcyclist gatherings in the country, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, and some national stories on the issue suggest that plays a factor.)
Sturgeon is aware motorcyclists play a role in some of the accidents leading to injuries or death. New Mexico motorcycle helmet laws apply only to residents under 18. Since helmets are optional, a lot of motorcyclists do not use them, he said.
According to crash data compiled by the University of New Mexico, of the 54 motorcycle fatalities in the state in 2022, 33 involved riders who were not wearing helmets.
On the national level, a 2021 Lerner Center for Public Health Promotion and Population Health study said states with helmet laws had a 33% lower head injury-related fatality rate than states without helmet laws. The study used data collected from 1999 to 2019.
“Suggesting motorcyclists wear helmets is one of the big things we do,” Sturgeon said of the safety committee. “We can’t tell them because it’s not a law in New Mexico. We strongly suggest it’s a smart thing to do.”
Sturgeon not only designed the “Look Twice for Motorcycles” plate but also ordered the first five off the assembly line, so to speak — plate Nos. 0000 through 0004.
The plates cost an additional $45 over the regular motor vehicle registration fees, with an annual renewal fee of $15. Of the initial $45, $33 goes to a motorcycle training fund for the state Department of Transportation to provide driver awareness education and motorcycle training.
Sturgeon and others pushing for HB 287 overlooked the need for language ensuring the license plate be designed for all vehicles, including motorcycles. As a result, the plate is good only for trucks and cars. He said advocates plan to return to the Legislature next year to fix this.
“You got a bunch of bikers trying to do the right thing, but obviously we didn’t put the right language in the bill saying ‘motorcycles also,’ so we can only get them for trucks and cars this year,” Montano said. “We’re hoping next year to have them for motorcycles.”
Over the years, state lawmakers have shown support for many specialty license plates, though it’s rarely a unanimous action.
During a House floor debate on a proposed Smokey Bear specialty license plate this year, several House members voted against the otherwise popular initiative, saying the state doesn’t need any more specialty plates.
In the end, both the Senate and the House of Representatives supported the bill, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed it, saying in a message that a Senate amendment “requiring that all standardized special registration plates be made with a blank space for an authorized decal logo effectively set mine, and Smokey’s, dreams up in smoke.”
As for HB 287, the House approved it on a 68-3 vote, while the Senate vote was a bit closer, at 28-10.